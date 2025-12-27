Jesus: The reason for the season

Key verse: Luke 2:11: “The Saviour—yes, the Messiah, the Lord—Has been born today in Bethlehem, the City of David!” (NLT).

Christmas is all about Christ, God’s gift of salvation, hope and light to a dark world. Jesus’ birth was not just an event,but the deliberate act of God to bring His Son, the image of the Father, to reconcile humanity to Himself. The message of Christmas extends beyond December, urging everyone to make Christ the centreof their daily lives, behaviour and purpose, not just a temporary holiday focus. The central focus of Christmas is that Christ should be born in our hearts. God is inviting us to pause and reflect on the great love He has for us in the wonderful gift of His Son. The Saviour—yes, the Messiah, the Lord—has been born and that is the reason for the season. Jesus is the reason for the season because He is The Way, The Truth, and The Life. Christ’s birth brought joy, hope and peace to a broken world. At that time Jesus Christ was born, people lived in great fear not knowing what next will happen. Herod, the Great, was cruel and perpetrated all manner of wickedness and wrath upon whosoever was the object of his disfavour. Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host announced to the shepherds taking care of their flock in a field near Bethlehem at night and said: “For unto you is born this day in the City of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.”

Jesus is the reason for the season because He brings permanent solution to the problem of sin. Sin has been the major problem of humanity, but Christ’s birth offers redemption from sin and a new life in Christ. Because of sin, we need a Saviour. Mankind finds no other entrance to Heaven than through Jesus, our Saviour. He is the reason for hope and our future. God gives us a free gift, which is Jesus Christ. When we unwrap that package, we find eternal life in Christ Jesus. We can live with Him in Heaven. Don’t miss this free gift. Accept it today. Christmas is the celebration of God’s kindness and love towards man. God according to His mercy saved us through the washing of regeneration and renewing by the Holy Spirit (Titus 3:4-7). Our greatest need was forgiveness of our sins and so God sent us a Saviour! Acts 4:12 says that salvation is not in any other except through Christ.

Do not take Christ out of Christmas; Jesus is the reason for the Christmas Season. As we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, let us make Christ the centre of our celebration. Let us remember that our blessings are a result of His birth, our joy is because of Jesus, our Christmas carols are because of our Saviour and our inheritance is because of His incarnation. Christmas is all about celebrating the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, and experiencing His joy, peace and hope. Let us make room for Jesus in the chambers of our hearts. God loved us enough to send His only begotten Son. This is the heart of Christmas.

Christ came for you personally and that is why the scripture says: “For unto you is born a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.” You can never be saved until you say, “Christ came for me. He died for me. He rose from the dead for me.” The best news on this side of Heaven, that a Saviour has been born for you who is Christ the Lord!

• Today’s nugget: A Saviour is born for you. Prayer: I accept this free gift from God. Prayer lines: 08033299824. Email: [email protected]. Rev. Abel UkachiAmadi, General Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria.