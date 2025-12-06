MFM ends mega crusade in Bayelsa, dedicates 3 regions

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has concluded its mega crusade with the theme, “Connecting To God Who Doeth Hard Things,” held at Oxbow Lake Open field, Swali, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, for November 28 and 29, 2025.

The two-day event was aimed at winning souls for the Lord and praying for people with difficult problems. The General Overseer Worldwide, Dr. Daniel KolawoleOlukoya, speaking on theme described hard things as challenges that exceed human capacity, reasoning and logic.

Quoting Jeremiah 32:27; Genesis 18:14 and Matthew 13:26, Olukoya said: “The word, impossibility, is not in God’s dictionary. There are over ruling voices above us. When that voice speaks, it over rules all things and the devil flees.

“No matter what anyone says, there is an over ruling power,” Olukoya said, adding that, “you need faith to come to God. Heaven will never reject any cry from the heart, many people are not happy with their situations, but have not gone mad about such.”

The General Overseer also dedicated three regions in South-South of Bayelsa State and they are South-South Region 64;Nembe-Bassambiri and South-South Region 26, Igbogene, as well as the South-South 4 Mega Regional Headquarters, Yenagoa.

Olukoya congratulated Bayelsans for hosting MFM for the past 25 years. He joined the senior pastors and leaders of the mega regions in cutting the anniversary cakes.

The previous day, Friday, Assistant General Overseer, Pastor LadejolaAbiodun, ministered at the mega crusade, held at the same venue. While the event rounded off on Sunday with a Thanksgiving Service at the mega regional headquarters.