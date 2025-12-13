Obedience that God accepts (2)

“For they that are after the flesh do mind the things of the flesh; but they that are after the Spirit the things of the Spirit. For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.”

The carnal mind is stubborn, rebellious and always in disagreement with God. It rejects control, correction, counsel or directive from heaven, the Scriptures and Christ. Therefore, those with carnal minds have a propensity towards evil and cannot be “subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be…they that are in the flesh cannot please God.”

Besides, carnal people do not readily accept correction. They always have an excuse and give good reasons for their bad actions. They are intelligent enough to disobey, but not submissive enough to obey the Lord. Although they are responsible for their disobedience, they always shift the blame to others. King Saul displayed this attitude when Samuel accused him of failing to obey the voice of the Lord.

Disobedience is linked with a mind that rejects God. People with carnal, unregenerate minds are not born again. They do not obey or retain God in their knowledge and love to “do those things which are not convenient.” Their liberty, happiness and desires conflict with that of other people and they “walk in the vanity of their mind.”

In order to avoid the perilous end of those who reject Christ, sinners and backsliders must repent and believe on the Lord for salvation. Whatever they offer to the Lord in worship or service will only amount to “the sacrifice of the wicked (which) is abomination…” until their heart or mind is transformed. After salvation, the converted must also seek the second work of grace to be accomplished in their lives. This is a spiritual operation through which the Lord purifies and takes away all the carnality of the heart.

The crucified mind is priestly, steadfast and obedient to the Lord who now lives in us and motivates everything we do. As priests unto the Lord, we “offer up spiritual sacrifices acceptable to God,” and are devoted and steadfast unto Him in obedience. We become “a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that (we) should shew forth the praises of him who hath called (us) out of darkness into his marvelous light.”

From then, carnality or depravity ceases to rule us because sanctification, holiness, the second work of grace, has been accomplished in our lives. This experience makes us peculiar and different from the people of the world. We also “live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved (us), and gave himself for (our)” transformation. Now changed, we receive “the word with all readiness of mind” and go forth with new grace and strength, as well as the mind of Christ and declare the totality of the gospel message to those who still do not accept Christ.

