Prophet Ogundipe cautions christians on payment of first fruit

The Presiding Pastor of Genesis Global Church, Israel Oladele Ogundipe, has said that the payment of the Biblical first fruit is not a must for Christians. Cautioning Christians on the payment, Ogundipe, who is also known as‎ Prophet Genesis said it had become imperative for him to clarify the issues surrounding such payments, adding that some people who were not clear about the payment came to him to clarify it.

Ogundipe said: “Because it is the first month of the year when people usually bring offering into the house of God, many are worried of how they would cope financially if they pay their First Fruit.”

He noted that there was a case where a brother whose mother was in need of money to pay for her rent, and the son had a half a million Naira for his first fruit, but because of what he has heard that those who don’t pay first fruit will not receive God’s blessings, he did not give his mother money for her rent.

The cleric said when the matter got to him, he told the brother that God will not want his mother to be homeless and as such should use the money to settle her mother’s rent.

He added that it was on this ground that Genesis Global Church usually hold a Monthly Cross Over Service to deal with such matters, adding that his church will today (Sunday, January 18, 2025) dissect issues of first fruit and many more in what he has tagged, “Podcast Sunday.

He is, therefore, inviting Nigerians, especially those who are confused on issues like this to come and learn, as he will reveal the truth behind the rule and people will have the opportunity to ask him questions.