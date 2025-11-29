Reframe your mindset (2)

Key verse: Proverbs 23:7a: “For as he thinks in his heart, so is he,” (NKJV).

One of the most amazing gifts that God has given us is the human mind. The ability to learn, think, choose and reason is the essence of what makes us human. While the ability to think makes us human, it actually goes deeper.

Your thoughts become isa reflection of who you are. We need to always guard our thoughts and hearts, paying close attention to what’s in them. The quality of your life will always be directly proportional to the quality of your thoughts. If you want to change your reality, you have to change your thinking pattern. Your thinking determines your perception and your perception draws your reality. Numbers 13:33 says: “And there we saw the giants, the sons of Anak, which come of the giants: and we were in our own sight as grasshoppers, and so, we were in their sight.” You see it was their thought pattern that influenced the way they perceived themselves and the sons of Anak could not see them differently.

The mind is like a software and what you put inside of it that it is going to produce. You can reframe it to produce quality thoughts. Fill your mind with thoughts of possibilities and that will be your reality. Philippians4:13says: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” It’s coming from a man, who is not hindered by his mind. He believes what God says he is and nothing short of it. When you reframe your mindset, you begin to believe what God says you are and appropriate all the benefits that are in Christ.

What you speak is a reflection of the quality of your mind. Luke 6:45 says: “For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh.” You can’t speak success when your mind is filled with thoughts of failure. You can’t dare the big things if you are small-minded. Caleb said in Numbers 13:30: “Let’s go up now and take possession of the land because we can certainly conquer it!” What a daring faith! You can achieve anything you think in your mind is possible.

In Numbers 14:28, God said: “I will do to you exactly as I heard you say.” What they said was a reflection of their thinking. You can’t talk big, if you think low. You can’t dare great things if you think low of yourself. The rule is “as a man thinks in his heart, so he is.” Don’t allow your present circumstance to make you limit divine ability inside of you. See the bigger picture. It is what you see that you will get. We should fill our mind with thoughts of how beautiful our lives can be and so it shall be.

• Today’s nugget: What you think – you are. Phone Contact: 07032361509. E-mail: [email protected]•Joel Ejiofor, Business Coach/Strategist.