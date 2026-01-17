The words of Jesus Christ in Matthew 6:33 ring bell with eternal authority: “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” These are not merely comforting words; they are a divine command, a revelation of priorities, and a call to repentance. They expose the misplaced pursuits of the human heart and redirect the soul toward what truly matters.”

We live in a world driven by anxiety, ambition and survival. Men rise early and sleep late, labouring for food, clothing, security and recognition. Hearts are consumed with “What shall we eat? What shall we drink?” and “Wherewithal shall we be clothed?” Yet Jesus declares that when earthly needs take first place, the soul is already in danger. Life becomes noisy, busy and full—yet empty of God.

Christ’s call to “seek first” confronts our values. It tells us plainly that nothing in life should come before God—not success, not family, not ministry, not comfort, and not even life itself. Until the kingdom of God becomes our first pursuit, everything else will remain disordered. This message is a call to examine the heart and to turn from misplaced priorities to return fully to God.

The Tragedy of Seeking Everything Except God’s Kingdom

THE natural heart of man does not seek God first. By nature, man seeks himself. Romans 3:11 (KJV) declares: “There is none that understandeth, there is none that seeketh after God.” This is not mere ignorance; it is rebellion. The fallen heart places temporary things above eternal realities.

Jesus addressed this very condition in Matthew 6. He spoke to people that are overwhelmed by daily needs and future fears. Yet He revealed a deeper problem—not poverty, but priority. “For after all these things do the Gentiles seek,” (Matthew 6:32, KJV). In other words, those who do not know God live for these things. When believers live the same way, something is terribly wrong.

Many seek prosperity, but neglect purity. Others seek answers, but avoid obedience. Some seek blessings, while rejecting repentance. Hosea 10:12 (KJV) warns: “It is time to seek the Lord, till he come and rain righteousness upon you.” But instead, many seek careers, connections, and comfort while their souls are starving.

This misplaced seeking leads to spiritual barrenness. Haggai 1:6 (KJV) says: “Ye have sown much, and bring in little… ye eat, but ye have not enough; ye drink, but ye are not filled.” Why? It is because God will never allow anything to satisfy that, that replaces Him. When the kingdom is not first, nothing else will ever be enough.

Seeking everything except the kingdom also blinds the soul to eternity. Jesus warned in Luke 12:20 (KJV): “Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee.” A man may succeed in life and still fail in eternity. The tragedy is not dying poor, but dying unprepared.

Sin thrives where God is not first. When the kingdom is neglected, prayer weakens, conscience dulls, conviction fades and compromise enters quietly. What that began as distraction will soon become spiritual death. Proverbs 1:28–29 (KJV) gives a solemn warning: “Then shall they call upon me, but I will not answer… For that they hated knowledge, and did not choose the fear of the Lord.”

To seek anything above God is idolatry. Jesus said: “No man can serve two masters,” (Matthew 6:24, KJV). Many try—but the heart will always reveal its true allegiance. The tragedy of misplaced seeking is not merely loss of reward, but also loss of the soul.

The Power and Promise of Seeking God’s Kingdom First

JESUS did not merely warn—He invited. “Seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness.” To seek is to pursue intentionally, earnestly, and continually. It speaks of hunger, desire and determination. Psalm 42:1 (KJV) says: “As the hart panteth after the water brooks, so panteth my soul after thee, O God.” This is the posture God desires.

Seeking the kingdom first begins with repentance. Sin must be abandoned before God can reign. Isaiah 55:6–7 (KJV) declares: “Seek ye the Lord while he may be found… Let the wicked forsake his way.” True seeking always involves turning away from sin and turning to God.

To seek God’s kingdom is to submit to His rule. It means yielding the heart, the will, and the future to Christ. Romans 14:17 (KJV) reminds us: “For the kingdom of God is not meat and drink; but righteousness, and peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost.” When God reigns within, everything changes.

Seeking God first produces righteousness. Not self-righteousness, but Christ’s righteousness. Matthew 5:6 (KJV) promises: “Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled.” The emptiness that possessions could not fill is satisfied when the soul finds God.

There is also a divine promise attached: “All these things shall be added unto you.” God is not against provision—He is against priority inversion. When God comes first, needs are met according to His wisdom. Psalm 34:10 (KJV) assures: “They that seek the Lord shall not want any good thing.”

Seeking the kingdom first also prepares the soul for eternity. Colossians 3:1–2 (KJV) says: “Seek those things which are above… Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth.” Heaven becomes real, sin loses its grip, and life gains eternal meaning.

Most importantly, seeking the kingdom leads to salvation. Jesus said in Matthew 7:7 (KJV): “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find.” Those who truly seek Christ will find forgiveness at the cross, cleansing by the blood, and new life by the Spirit.

This call is urgent. God may be sought—but not forever ignored. Amos 8:11–12 (KJV) warns of famine of hearing the words of the Lord. Today is the day of mercy. Tomorrow is uncertain.

“Seek ye first the kingdom of God” is not advice—it is a lifeline. Everything in life depends on what you seek first. If you seek the world, you may gain it and lose your soul. If you seek God, you gain Him—and everything your soul truly needs.

The question is simple and searching: What are you seeking first? If the kingdom of God is not first in your life, now is the time to repent, return, and reorder your priorities. Jesus is still calling. Mercy is still available. Eternity is still ahead. “Seek Him—while He may be found.”

Eccl 12:13 declares: “Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter. Fear God and keep His commandment, for this is the whole duty of man.”