Testimony Of The Lord’s Doing…And the cancer disappeared

MY name is Sister Favour. I am based in the United Kingdom, but worship at The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, headquarters in London.

I had my set of twins in 2008 and in 2009 I started bleeding. However, in 2018, a medical device was fitted into my body to stop the bleeding. It worked for four years and the bleeding started again. This time, it prevented me from going to work. And another medical device had to be fixed into my body again. After one year, the device was nowhere to be found. I went for MRI scan and ultra sound scan, but nothing was found. So, the surgeon was worried.

In that situation, I was told to go for a biopsy. They told me they had to find the device and that I had to go under general anesthetic and I agreed. Nevertheless, as the doctors were looking for solutions on my case, I kept on hearing Daddy G.O. mention the case.

On the day of the surgery, in February this year, my woman leader accompanied me to the hospital. I was told the surgery was going to last for six to seven hours. I had expected about five to six medical professionals to be with the surgeon in the theatre, but I saw about 12 of them and I was scared. I then told them to give me a particular medicine that would make me sleep, which they did. I am as well a medical practitioner. After administering two doses of the medicine, I still could not sleep. At that point, I declared that: “I am a Chosen” and immediately, I slept off.

The surgery, which was to take up to six or seven hours, took just 45 minutes and I was brought out of the theatre. The device, which was lying on top of my womb came out.

While the surgery was going on, they found 55 fragments of cancer in my womb and said they were going to test it to know what was going on. I kept on forwarding all the documents and letters from the hospital to me to Daddy G.O. They said they saw a tissue of cancer in the mammogram that was performed on my breast and I also forwarded the letter to Daddy G.O. I was called for another mammogram and I went. I told them with faith that they will not see anything. Truly, after the mammogram, ‘lo and behold, they did not see anything, the cancer has disappeared and will never come again.

I was diagnosed of ovarian cancer again and I went for the test; behold it also disappeared too. During that period, my mom was diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer, but God healed her too.

Truly, God of Chosen is very great. May His name be glorified in Jesus’name. I pray for heaven at last for our Daddy G.O. and all the Chosen ones in Jesus’ name.