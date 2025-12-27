Why Southwest muslims back Tinubu’s govt — Siyanbade

Alhaji Murisiku Abidemi Siyanbade chaired the committee that organised the 2025 General Assembly of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), held recently in Gbongan, Osun State. In this interview with JELILAH BILAL, he reflects on the event and comments on some pressing national issues.

How would you describe the recent MUSWEN General Assembly? Did it meet your expectations?

Alhamdulillah, it was a very successful programme. Most of our invited guests were in attendance, and the highlight was the presidential presence of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ably represented by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola. He delivered the President’s message, appealing for Nigerians’ support for ongoing efforts to revamp the economy and steer the country toward the promised land. We deeply appreciate Mr President, and we use this opportunity to reaffirm that, as our brother from Yorubaland, he enjoys the unwavering support of MUSWEN, the umbrella body of all Muslim leaders and faithful across the South West states of Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo.

Mr President will recall that even during his campaign, on Sunday, December 11, 2022, we hosted him at a town hall meeting at the Jogor Centre in Ibadan, where South West Muslim leaders expressed their support for his presidential bid. After his victory, we issued several statements thanking Almighty Allah for his emergence as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He also received us in audience in October 2023. Though we have been unable to meet again due to his tight schedule, we still look forward to another engagement with him soon.

We see his genuine efforts to restore buoyancy to the economy and industrialise Nigeria. The current security challenges, in our view, are temporary. We stand by him in the difficult policy decisions necessary to steer the country out of its current difficulties. By the grace of Allah, he will succeed, and Nigeria will enjoy peace, bi idhnillahta’ala. We were particularly pleased to learn of the joint security initiative between Nigeria and the United States. Insha Allah, it will yield positive results and help accelerate peace and development. We pray for the President and reassure him that he can always count on the support of South West Muslim leaders.

I must also express gratitude to his representative, Minister Oyetola. We urge him to convey our appeal to Mr President for support in raising N2 billion for MUSWEN’s economic empowerment projects, scholarships, and training in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence and robotics. These initiatives will uplift our people across the six South West states, significantly reducing poverty. We rely on him to deliver this message to our amiable President.

Our keynote speaker, the governor of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Abdullahi AuduSule, also deserves commendation. He travelled all the way from Nasarawa to deliver a thought-provoking address on ‘Nigeria’s Economy: Any Hope for the Masses?’ His message was inspiring and renewed our collective optimism. As a friend of the President and a loyal party man, he reaffirmed his commitment to President Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria and supported our initiative with a generous donation. We deeply appreciate him.

We owe special appreciation to His Eminence, Alhaji Dr Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, Amirul-

Muminin and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA). He fixed the date for the General Assembly last year, remained committed to it, and honoured us with his full presence. He has already fixed next year’s edition for Ibadan. His Eminence is a father to us all, a bridge-builder across the Niger, a promoter of unity among Muslims and Nigerians in general, and a beacon of peace. May Allah grant him continued sound health and a long, fruitful reign.

Our host, Dr Abdur-Rauf ’Wale Babalakin, deserves immense gratitude. He supported us financially and provided the magnificent hall, arguably the largest in Nigeria, which we partitioned to accommodate our less-than-1,000 delegates. He also made available a 44-room facility for delegates who stayed overnight, complete with dinner and breakfast, and sponsored lunch for 1,000 people during the programme. Everything he did was of exceptional quality. We are proud to have him as chairman of our Board of Trustees.

We also appreciate our father, the Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dr Khamis Tunde Badmus, who hosted us warmly before the event, provided generous financial support, and offered his blessings. Although he could not attend due to a brief illness, he sent his goodwill. May Allah grant him enduring good health. Our father, the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Makanjuola Akinola, also sent a strong delegation led by the President of the Muslim Association of Nigeria, Prof. Dhikrullah Yagboyaju. We are grateful.

We extend our gratitude to our host governor, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke. Before the event, he received us warmly, provided accommodation in Osogbo, and arranged shuttle buses. Though he could not attend due to a tight schedule, he delegated three commissioners, a gesture the keynote speaker noted as rare. We appreciate him and pray for God’s guidance as he continues his work in Osun State. We also thank Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State, who sent three representatives and has consistently shown remarkable generosity.

Our pioneer Executive Secretary, Prof. Dawud Noibi, attended the event at the age of 93 and stayed throughout. His dedication is inspiring. The IyaAdinni of Yorubaland, Mama SekinatAdekola, also honoured us with her presence despite her age. We are grateful.

On behalf of the organising committee, I thank the MUSWEN President and Deputy President-General (South), NSCIA, Alhaji RasakiOladejo, whose support made our work easier. His trust and freedom granted to the committee contributed significantly to what many have described as the most successful MUSWEN General Assembly to date. He is wonderfully uncommon. During the planning stage, he led all our courtesy visits and accompanied us to every nook and cranny we needed to go, often cancelling his prior engagements. At 80 years old, he provided total support and a positively enabling environment that made the occasion a huge success. We deeply appreciate President Oladejo. We thank Deputy President I, Alhaji RafiuAdisaEbiti; Deputy President II, Alhaji Thabit Wale Sonaike; and the immediate past Executive Secretary, Prof. Muslih Tayo Yahya.

We also appreciate the members of our Board of Trustees, including Professor Yusuf Olaolu Ali, the Kuliyan Geri of Ilorin Emirate. Their presence added colour to the event. Our royal fathers, the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal Laminisa I; the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Prof. Saka AdelolaMatemilola; and Honourable Justice MoshoodAdeigbe representing the Ataoja of Osogbo, honoured us richly. Delegates from across Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo states were also fully present.

It was truly an occasion for gratitude. We thank Almighty Allah for the resounding success of the programme.

How close did MUSWEN come to realising its N2 billion target at the General Assembly?

We received a significant number of pledges. I have also conveyed a message through the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy to the President, and we are still expecting the contributions of Mr President and the Minister. Once these pledges are redeemed, we should be able to meet our target.

Our bank details remain available on various social media platforms for those who still wish to contribute. We are hopeful that our invited dignitaries will respond positively, because our aim is to support indigent youths in the South West. We want our impact to be felt so that government can recognise our efforts and open access to opportunities, locally and internationally, that will benefit our people. We also expect increased patronage at next year’s programme in Ibadan, insha Allah.

What can members expect from MUSWEN after the General Assembly?

One of our immediate plans is to relocate our secretariat from Iwo Road to GRA, Agodi. We have a parcel of land in GRA, Agodi, measuring over 5,000 square metres, and we intend to build our secretariat there. We hope to begin the project as soon as possible. The current building at Iwo Road will then be put to commercial use to generate rental income.

You commended the President for his efforts in addressing the security situation in the country, but recent incidents, especially kidnappings, suggest that challenges remain. What advice would MUSWEN offer the President?

The Yoruba say, “The witch cried yesterday and the child died today. Who does not know the link between the two?” That proverb captures the gravity of what we face. We must bridge the gap between Christian and Muslim leaders—leaders, not ordinary Christians and Muslims—because they are the ones whose actions have triggered many of the issues we are witnessing.

Secondly, Asiwaju Tinubu is highly popular beyond the South West. He is well accepted in the North, and many people believe there is light at the end of the tunnel. Those losing politically from this reality are inciting the public and creating problems. Some even use their international connections to paint an unnecessarily bleak picture of Nigeria.

Security had significantly improved, but shortly after the Trump “gun-ablazing” comment, we suddenly saw incidents that had not happened for months—abductions in Kebbi and Niger States occurring within days of each other. Some politicians and religious figures are behind these developments. Still, I am confident that our President is diplomatic and endowed with wisdom. I believe God is guiding him.

Despite national challenges, the South West has remained relatively peaceful and harmonious in terms of religious relations. What should be done to sustain this?

That stability largely remains, except for some unfortunate instances where people in government misuse their power to oppress others, especially Muslims. Today in the six South West states, all the governors, Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), BabajideSanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), SeyiMakinde (Oyo), and Ademola Adeleke (Osun), are Christians, even though Adeleke joins Muslims at prayer ceremonially. Muslims in the region remain calm and tolerant. Even where we face challenges, such as the hijab issue for schoolgirls, we handle them peacefully. We may still have our grievances, but they will not lead to crisis, insha Allah.

Are Muslims in the South West upset that all the governors in the region are Christians?

If we were disturbed, then we would not be true Muslims. Nothing happens by accident. Allah, the Creator of all worlds, seen and unseen, controls all affairs. He tells us in the Qur’an that He alone grants power to whom He wills. We cannot dictate to God whom He should choose. This understanding made it easy for us to invite all six governors to our General Assembly. They are not Muslims, but we know Allah makes no mistakes. If He has given them power, we hope they will not oppress us. If they do, we turn to God and also engage them to demand our rights. So, we are not disturbed, and we will not allow politics to sway us.

Would you prefer to see a different scenario, one where Muslims emerge as governors?

Of course, we are happiest when Muslims are governors. But we have had Muslim governors who denied us our rights, just as we have had Christian governors who upheld them. This is why I say God makes no mistakes. While we desire Muslim leadership, we submit ultimately to Allah’s will.

What is MUSWEN doing to encourage Muslims to perform their civic duties, such as voting, and to take a meaningful interest in governance?

MUSWEN has several standing committees, including the Political and Good Governance Committee led by Prof. Rashid Aderinoye. The committee sensitises our people to obtain their PVCs promptly and discourages them from accepting money from politicians before voting. Instead, they are urged to vote according to their conscience. The committee also provides political education.

So yes, we are active in this area, but always within the bounds of civility and without engaging in partisan politics.