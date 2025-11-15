Wisdom for living

Proverbs 16:16 states a value system that runs contrary to the world. It is the fallen nature of man to pursue temporal riches over eternal rewards. In the same way Eve was tantalised by forbidden fruit (Genesis 3:6), mankind lusts after gold and silver. Ecclesiastes 10:10 says that wisdom is profitable to direct. Acquiring Godly wisdom is like sharpening the axe or whetting the edge. It will help you do the job with less difficulty. Wisdom helps you to navigate through seasons of life seamlessly. Wisdom is given for reproof, correction, and instruction (2 Timothy 3:16). Wisdom makes us more proficient and helps us accomplish the tasks at hand. Wisdom is valuable and Proverbs 16:16 teaches it is much better to get wisdom than riches. Solomon warned his son there are ways and paths men take that seem right; however, “the end thereof are the ways of death,” (Proverbs 14:12; 16:25). Solomon teaches us that mankind has a daily choice between his own wisdom and the wisdom that comes from God’s word.

Wisdom teaches us how to rule our tongue, be mindful and intentional with our words, recognising their power to build or tear. It emphasises the importance of using our tongue to speak truth, encouragement and love, while avoiding gossip, slander and harmful language. Ultimately, controlling our tongue leads to a more peaceful and fulfilling life. You are a wise person when you understand the effect of what you say to others.

Proverbs 29.20 says: “Do you see a man who is hasty in his words? There is more hope for a fool than for him.” A story has it that a man went to a village with a bag full of feathers and was scattering and spreading it all over the village. When he was asked to go and pick the feathers back into the bag, the bag was half full. The harm caused by the things we say cannot be taken back. Some people may travel the next day after hearing the things said. Even where you over hear somebody talking about something, it is Godly wisdom not to believe it because you don’t know the whole story.

It is wisdom to keep your vision to yourself and wait till it manifests. People may fight you with their hearts and that is why some things we speak don’t come to pass. The Bible advises us in James 1:19 that we should be slow to speak. Don’t be too quick to succeed. Keep quiet about it, keep working at it and what God says will come to pass. Ecclesiastes 5:2 says don’t be too quick with your mouth. Wisdom teaches you when you have to speak. When we are too happy, we should not make decision and act.

When you are too sad, you don’t make decision and act. When you are angry, you don’t make decision and you don’t act. Emotions are very deceptive because they never last, they are clouding and they are blinding. Wisdom puts you on guard. There is wisdom in self-awareness that is knowing who you are, what you are and where you are. Be aware of your surrounding and don’t act in a way that negatively reflect on God, as an ambassador of Christ.

Joel Ejiofor, business coach/strategist.