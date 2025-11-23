2,000 tech enthusiasts, others storm Kwara for technology conference

Over 2,000 technology enthusiasts, including content creators, industry experts, policymakers, and business founders across Nigeria, at the weekend stormed Ilorin Innovation Hub in Kwara for the anticipated KwaraBuild Tech 2025 Conference.

The conference, themed “Next Builders,” attracted a wide range of participants, mostly youths and other technological stakeholders.

The Lead Organiser of the conference, Mr Kamaldeen Kehinde, told newsmen that the focus of KwaraBuild is “to nurture talents and empower young people with technical skills that will enable them to build innovative products and solve real-world problems using technology.”

According to him, the initiative has built a growing tech community of over 10,000 members in eight years, connecting startup founders and entrepreneurs to opportunities that promote the use of technology in business and everyday life.

Kehinde further expressed confidence in the capacity of Nigeria’s young tech workforce, noting that they can leverage existing technological infrastructure, like CCTV, tracking systems, and artificial intelligence, to combat the security challenges in Nigeria.

He urged government and key stakeholders to collaborate with the tech community by providing the necessary resources to drive such initiatives.

Also speaking, the Co-Founder of KwaraBuild, Mr Ibraheem Zulkifli, reaffirmed the commitment of young innovators to addressing national security issues through technology.

He recalled that three years ago, the community developed a security software solution, but its adoption rate was low due to poor motivation and lack of support.

Zulkifli stated that with the right encouragement and investment, Nigerian developers can create world-class solutions to tackle security challenges.

He described the KwaraBuild 2025 Conference as an annual gathering that began in 2018, designed to foster innovation, mentorship, and collaboration among tech enthusiasts.

Another Co-Founder, Mr Muhammad Yahaya, emphasised that the KwaraBuild Tech Conference is not only focused on security but also on strengthening the nation’s tech ecosystem and supporting startups to scale their ideas into viable businesses.

A panelist at the event and Director of Programmes at the Ilorin Innovation Hub, Zumah Yahaya, advised participants to acquire soft skills, conduct industry research, and adopt a problem-solving mindset to thrive in the technology sector.

She urged attendees to think globally while solving local problems, stressing that innovation must be driven by data and real societal needs.

Also speaking, the Founder of Anglo Hub, Mr Yusuf Jamiu, encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to collaborate across tech communities, build locally, and think globally, noting that the global market offers limitless opportunities for Nigerian innovators.

Some of the participants who spoke with journalists expressed satisfaction with the conference, which they described as highly beneficial.

They affirmed that networking, mentorship, and access to industry insights were key takeaways from the event, expressing optimism about applying what they learned to improve their careers and enterprises.