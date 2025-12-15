Countries rallied to cybersecurity as digital economy targets 9.5% growth

•DCO projects $4.91tr AI-accelerated workforce transformation

Piqued by the digital economy’s9.5 per cent growth targetin 2026, countries have been tasked to ensure end-to-end cybersecurity measures to avoid falling prey to accelerated attacks in the New Year.

This is according to Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO), which launched the Digital Economy Trends (DET) 2026 report at the Development Finance Conference ‘MOMENTUM’, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where it projected 9.5 per cent growth next year, three times faster than the global economy, and outlining the technological and societal forces set to redefine global innovation and economic activity.

Drawing on DCO primary survey data from more than 400 respondents among policymakers, economists, and technology leaders across 26 countries, DET 2026 identified 18 digital economy trends and assessed their expected impact on industries, societies, and governments.

According to respondents’ outlook, the global digital economy is projected to reach an estimated $28 trillion in 2026, representing 22 per cent of global GDP.

DCO Secretary-General, Deemah AlYahya, stated: “The digital economy is reshaping our world with unprecedented speed, and the true test of this new era will be whether its benefits reach everyone. The next wave of AI-driven innovation will only be as inclusive as the foundations we build today. With the Digital Economy Trends 2026 report, we call on the global community to act decisively—so that technology becomes not a divider, but a bridge to opportunity, resilience, and shared prosperity for all. The future of the digital economy will be defined not by the speed of innovation, but by how inclusively it is built.

This report is a call to strengthen the foundations that make AI accessible, safe, and empowering for all and to act together before the gap becomes irreversible.”

DET 2026 identified strengthening end-to-end cybersecurity, and the dawn of Ambient Intelligence as the trends poised to deliver the most significant positive socio-economic impact in 2026.

Looking ahead over the three to five horizons, Converging Frontier Technologies is expected to emerge as the most transformative trend shaping the digital economy, where it stresses strengthening end-to-end cybersecurity. It noted that cyber-resilience rises to the top trend for 2026 amid increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, widening capability gaps, and new risks linked to generative AI and future quantum computing.

It emphasised the Dawn of Ambient Intelligence. According to the report, widespread connectivity and localised AI are enabling Ambient Intelligent systems to merge seamlessly into daily life, enriching experiences, and creating new opportunities while underscoring the need for strong safeguards and responsible use.

It also noted a rise in Converging Frontier Technologies. According to the report, advances in AI are accelerating breakthroughs in robotics, spatial computing, biotechnology, and more, expanding the speed and scope of experimentation and raising challenges related to workforce transition, secure digital infrastructure, digital governance frameworks, and safety standards.

The report highlighted significant potential for economic value as digital technologies gain momentum and scale globally.

Key opportunities include up to $4.14 trillion unlocked through immersive hybrid technologies, nearly $4.91 trillion driven by AI-accelerated workforce transformation.