Experts task Nigeria, others on AI, robotics for regional devt

Diri’s leadership, contribution to knowledge exceptional, say Shettima, Mutfwang, VC

Technology experts, including University of Lagos (UNILAG) dons, have urged Nigeria and other African countries on the need to leverage artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and other emerging technologies for regional inclusive growth.

The experts, including over 900 delegates representing more than 20 countries across four continents, gathered at the three-day fifth edition of the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (ICAIR 2025), hosted at the University of Lagos, with the theme: “Building Sustainable AI-Driven Transformation Infrastructures for African Economies,” which ended yesterday.

The event is regarded as Africa’s foremost gathering on AI and Robotics, organised by the Machine Intelligence Research Group (MIRG). Chairman of MIRG, Dr Victor Odumuyiwa, emphasised the need for collaborative research and innovation to bridge Africa’s technological gaps.

He noted that Africa’s development trajectory depends on how effectively it harnesses the potential of AI for local impact. Head of the Department of Computer Sciences at the University of Lagos, Dr Chika Yinka-Banjo, highlighted the Department’s commitment to advancing AI education and research, while the Dean of the Faculty of Computing and Informatics, Prof. Phillips Adewole, stressed the importance of building sustainable digital infrastructures that align with African contexts.

In her opening remark, Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, reaffirmed the institution’s leadership in driving innovation through multidisciplinary research and technology-driven initiatives.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, who was the Special Guest of Honour, described the conference as a vital catalyst for Africa’s digital transformation agenda.

In his keynote speech, National Director of the NCAIR, Dr Bunmi Ajala, who spoke on “Charting Nigeria’s AI Future: Building a National Framework for Responsible and Inclusive Artificial Intelligence,” underscored the need for an ethical AI framework tailored to Nigeria’s unique socio-economic realities, noting that “technology must be inclusive, transparent, and accountable.”

Similarly, Lagos State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Olatubosun Alake, outlined how Lagos State is positioning itself as a hub for AI-driven development through strategic partnerships, digital infrastructure investments, and youth-focused innovation programmes.

IN another development, Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, and the VC of UNILAG have lauded Governor Douye Diri’s remarkable strides in the education sector through transformative initiatives.

In a statement yesterday, Spokesman to Governor Diri, Daniel Alabrah, said they described Diri’s administration reforms and investments in the sector as visionary in driving a knowledge-based economy.

According to him, they gave the commendation during the formal book presentation/launch, public lecture and institution of a Professorial Chair on Leadership and Good Governance in honour of Diri at UNILAG on Wednesday.

Shettima, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said the book captured the spirit of Diri’s leadership style, which he said was “refreshing, deliberate and deeply attuned to the oaths and aspirations of his people.”

Hamzat, who also spoke on behalf of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, noted that Diri’s stewardship in Bayelsa in about six years had been characterised by a rare blend of compassion and competence and demonstrated that meaningful progress could be achieved through dialogue, inclusiveness and relentless effort.

Mutfwang, who was the keynote speaker, described Diri as a great Nigerian who has demonstrated in spirit and in letter the essence of leadership.

Ogunsola said the book provided an opportunity to examine ideas, experiences and reflections of a leader serving in one of Nigeria’s most complex and dynamic regions.

Responding, Diri said the honour would spur him and his team to work harder in the service of the state.