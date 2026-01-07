FG raises committee to empower one million Nigerians with digital skills

The Federal Government has inaugurated a Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) to plan a National Digital Literacy Conference and oversee the training and certification of one million Nigerians in digital and emerging skills, saying it aligns with the target of 95 per cent digital literacy by 2030, and strengthening national workforce readiness.

The JIC was inaugurated in Abuja yesterday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, who was represented by Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Ibrahim Kana, during the launch of the Clergy Wealth Digital Skills Nigeria (SkillUp) Initiative.

“This inauguration represents a significant milestone in the Federal Government’s deliberate and strategic commitment to deepening national digital literacy, strengthening human capital development, and promoting inclusive digital transformation in line with national development priorities,” he said.

Akume reiterated that the programme aligned with the Federal Government’s Digital Transformation Agenda, National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He stressed that the initiative, being implemented under the Future Proof Economy (FPE) Model, is fully funded and implemented by ClergyWealth Cooperative Society Limited.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the ClergyWealth Digital Skills Nigeria (SkillUp) Initiative is one hundred percent privately sponsored, funded, and implemented by ClergyWealth Cooperative Society Limited,” he stated.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria bears no financial obligation, budgetary provision, or funding responsibility in respect of this programme,” Akume explained.