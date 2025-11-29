Google boosts AI skills, digital safety in Nigeria with fresh N3b funding

Technology firm, Google, through its philanthropic arm, Google.org, on Friday, announced a N3 billion ($2.1 million) commitment to Nigeria to accelerate the nation’s digital transformation through a strategic, two-pillar initiative.

This funding will support programmes focused on building advanced AI talent and strengthening digital safety and security within the community.

This initiative is a core commitment to advancing Nigeria’s vision for digital leadership, directly supporting the ambitious National AI Strategy and the national mandate to create one million digital jobs.

The country is poised to unlock a projected $15 billion in economic value from AI by 2030, according to findings from Public First. This dual focus ensures the country has both the skilled workforce and the secure environment needed for its economic growth to be sustainable and inclusive.

Commenting on the development, the Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, said: “Artificial Intelligence sits at the heart of Nigeria’s desire to raise the level of productivity in our economy as well as our ambition to compete globally in technology and innovation.

“I welcome this important and timely investment from Google and Google.org, which reflects the power of meaningful private-sector partnership in nurturing our talent, strengthening our digital infrastructure, and advancing our national AI priorities. This collaboration directly supports our drive to operationalise our National AI Strategy and to position Nigerian innovators at the forefront of the global AI revolution.”

The funding will be provided to five expert organisations. They are FATE Foundations and African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS); African Tech Forum (ATF); JA Africa and CyberSafe Foundation.

Google, which said that the funding will help to build AI talent, explained that FATE Foundation in collaboration with the AIMS, will embed an advanced AI curriculum into universities, while the ATF will launch an innovation challenge to guide developers from learning to building real-world products.

To fortify digital safety, JA Africa will scale the ‘Be Internet Awesome’ curriculum for youth, while the CyberSafe Foundation will strengthen the cybersecurity of public institutions.

Executive Director, FATE Foundation, Adenike Adeyemi, said: “We are incredibly proud to partner with the African Institute of Management Sciences on the Advanced AI UpSkilling Project, with support from Google.org. This groundbreaking initiative is a direct response to the urgent need for deep AI competencies in Africa, empowering tertiary institutions, lecturers, and students in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

“This strategic support aligns perfectly with FATE Foundation‘s mission to foster innovation and sustainable economic growth across the continent, ensuring Africa is fully equipped to lead in the global technological future.”

Director for West Africa at Google, Olumide Balogun, said: “Google has been a foundational partner in Nigeria’s digital journey, and this N3 billion commitment is the next chapter in that story. This is an investment in people, aimed at empowering them with advanced AI skills and ensuring a safe digital space to operate.”

This announcement builds on Google’s long-standing commitment to Nigeria, including infrastructure like the Equiano subsea cable and successful initiatives like the 2023 “Skills Sprint” programme, a N1.2 billion commitment to Mind the Gap. This programme successfully trained 20,991 participants (including 5,217 women in AI & Tech) and saw 3,576 participants move into jobs, internships, or businesses, demonstrating tangible results in advancing Nigeria’s digital economy.