IXPN links digital economy growth to Internet traffic localisation

The Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) has stressed the importance of localising Internet traffic in Nigeria to boost the country’s digital economy targets.



IXPN Managing Director, Muhammed Rudman, who stated this, stressed that the focus on local Internet traffic exchange, where data is swapped domestically rather than routed abroad, is a strategic necessity for Nigeria’s digital economy.

Speaking at the AfriTECH 5.0 Forum in Lagos, Rudman described strengthening this local ecosystem as a national imperative for achieving speed, security, and digital economic expansion.



He disclosed that Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) facilitate this local exchange, offering several major advantages for users, businesses, and the national economy.



According to him, the most significant user benefit of local traffic exchange is dramatically reduced latency and a faster experience, as it cuts down the delay caused by traditional routing, which forces Nigerian traffic through expensive, long international undersea cables, typically leading to delays of 150ms to 300ms.



“Thanks to the Local Peering Advantage of exchanging traffic locally at the IXPN, latency drops to a mere 5ms to 10ms, and the real-world impact of this shift ensures smooth video calls instead of frozen ones, enhancing performance for latency-sensitive applications like online gaming, fintech transactions, and cloud services, with the reduced latency directly boosting business productivity and the effectiveness of modern digital tools,” he stated.



The IXPN boss further said significant cost savings are achieved because keeping data domestic translates to substantial economic savings, allowing Nigeria to save hundreds of millions of dollars yearly that would otherwise be spent on international bandwidth costs, with this cost-efficiency underpinning the growth of the digital economy.



According to him, the exchange also provides enhanced data sovereignty and security since routing data through foreign infrastructure exposes the country to unnecessary security and surveillance risks, but local traffic exchange ensures that Nigerian data remains protected under Nigerian laws, significantly reducing exposure to foreign interception and increasing national control over digital assets.



“Finally, local exchange offers Improved Network Resilience and Business Continuity because relying heavily on international cables poses a vulnerability, but if an undersea cable suffers a cut or failure, the local exchange ensures that essential domestic services remain operational; this Disaster-Proofing means locally hosted services, such as .ng websites and email, continue to run normally even during international cable outages, ensuring business continuity,” he stated.



Rudman urged all stakeholders, including policymakers, telecoms, businesses, and global content providers, to deepen their commitment to local traffic exchange.

This, he stressed, required specific government action, including recognising Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) as critical national infrastructure, mandating public-sector peering and creating policies that incentivise local hosting. Simultaneously, he said telecoms and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) must peer more aggressively to strengthen the ecosystem, while content providers such as Google, Meta, and Netflix need to deploy more local content caches to serve users directly from within Nigeria.

“Ultimately, local traffic exchange is no longer considered a technical choice, but is framed as the cornerstone of Nigeria’s digital sovereignty, economic competitiveness, and national security, ensuring a faster, safer, and more sovereign digital future,” he stated.