Lagos firm partners GSDC on digital skill devt

A firm empowering Africa’s youth through technology-driven learning, InternSify Africa Limited, has been accredited as the authorised training partner of the Global Skill Development Council (GSDC), United States of America.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of InternSify Africa Limited, Julius Osilamah, who disclosed the partnership to The Guardian yesterday in Lagos, said through this partnership, Nigerians could now access the global accreditation certification training and sit for the global skills examination, adding that the initiative would enable Nigerian professionals to compete globally on the same level as talents from the U.S., China, the United Kingdom (UK), and other developed nations.

According to Osilamah, through InternSify, participants can acquire globally recognised skills with high potential for international job placements and earnings in foreign currencies.

He also said that the partnership would empower Nigerians and corporate organisations to build globally competitive expertise with in-depth knowledge in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies.

Meanwhile, the GSDC, while announcing the partnership on its official LinkedIn page, expressed pride in the “strategic partnership with Internsify Africa Limited, a leading organisation dedicated to empowering Africa’s youth through technology-driven learning, career development, and talent acceleration initiatives.”

The Council said the collaboration marks an exciting step forward in building future-ready professionals and fostering digital growth across the continent, and with the dynamic leadership of Osilamah, they are confident that the partnership will create transformative opportunities and drive meaningful impact in the global talent ecosystem.

Osilamah disclosed that over 7,000 youths across Africa had been trained through the organisation’s practical, hands-on internship programmes in data analytics, cybersecurity, software development, digital marketing, product design, virtual assistance, product management, data science and Artificial Intelligence.

He, however, urged firms to take advantage of free AI training that will begin in January 2026.