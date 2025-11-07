LPVT panels earn global certification

LPV Technologies’ locally manufactured solar panels have earned the TÜV SÜD certification, meeting the rigorous International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards.

The company said in a statement said this milestone not only affirmed the quality of LPVT’s solar modules but also signals a new era for locally produced clean energy solutions in Nigeria.

According to the company, the TÜV SÜD mark is globally recognised as a symbol of safety, reliability, and performance.

“For LPVT, this certification validates strong investment in European-standard production processes, precision engineering, and multi-layered quality assurance. The company’s production line, powered by Ecoprogetti technology, one of Europe’s leading solar manufacturing systems, ensures that every panel meets international benchmarks for durability, efficiency, and long-term performance.

“In a market flooded with low-grade, untraceable solar imports that often fail to deliver promised performance, LPVT’s TÜV-certified panels stand out. Built with advanced monocrystalline cells and tested under both international and local conditions, these panels offer superior energy yield, lower degradation rates, and reliable performance even in low-light environments—an essential feature for Nigeria’s diverse climate,” the company said.

Head of Operations at LPVT Technologies, Emmanuel Agboola, said: “Achieving TÜV SÜD certification is more than a badge; it’s a statement of excellence from our production team.”

According to him, it confirmed that Nigerian-made solar panels are not just viable locally, they’re world-class in quality, reliability, and innovation.

He said as Nigeria grapples with energy access challenges and seeks to expand its renewable energy footprint, LPVT’s TÜV-certified panels offer a timely and credible solution. “With government initiatives pushing for increased local content and reduced reliance on imports, LPVT’s achievement aligns perfectly with national goals,” he said.

However, he said industry experts believed this development could catalyse a shift in perception around locally manufactured solar products. The company’s strategic approach combines European-standard precision with Nigerian ingenuity.