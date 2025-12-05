Politics, music entertainment dominate Google search in Nigeria

From major political shifts to the viral ‘Labubu’ craze, Nigerians turned to Google Search in 2025 to make sense of a year packed with big questions and even bigger cultural moments.

Google’s yearly Year in Search lists offer a fascinating digital snapshot of the nation’s curiosity, revealing a country deeply engaged with its leaders, its artists, and the icons who shaped its history.

This year, Nigerians used Search to stay on top of a fast-moving news cycle. High-profile figures drove significant interest, with Senator Natasha Akpoti emerging as the #1 most searched Nigerian personality, highlighting how central political discourse was throughout the year.

Beyond the domestic scene, Nigerians also kept a close watch on international events, with the Israel-Iran war and the U.S. elections featuring heavily in search trends.

The nation also paused to honor the legacies of titans who left a lasting mark. The passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari triggered a massive wave of searches, as people looked back on his tenure.

In the sporting world, fans bid a solemn farewell to Peter Rufai, the iconic former Super Eagles goalkeeper, revisiting career highlights and his contributions to the national team.

Search interest also grew around the passing of Pope Francis, marking a moment of reflection for many.

Entertainment in 2025 was undeniably Nigerian-led. The Trending Songs list showed a nation seeking both spiritual upliftment and high-energy Afrobeats. The gospel resonance of ‘Oluwatosin (Jesus is Enough)’ by Tkeyz ft. Steve Hills topped the charts, balanced by the infectious energy of ‘Joy is Coming’ by Fido and major collaborations like Davido and Omah Lay’s ‘With You.’

Local pride surged in the film industry as well. Director Kemi Adetiba ranked among the most searched personalities, driven by the success of the hit show To “Kill a Monkey”, which stood out as the most searched.

The most colorful insights come from how Nigerians interacted with internet culture. In 2025, Search became the go-to tool for decoding viral trends. The questions list was dominated by people asking, “What is Labubu?”, while the meaning of “Achalugo”, popularised by the YouTube film “Love in Every Word”, also sent people searching.

In the kitchen, local palates grew more adventurous. Nigerians turned to Google for recipes ranging from the staple Chinchin to the trending Pornstar Martini and health-focused Ginger Shots, blending traditional tastes with global trends.

Communications and Public Affairs Manager for West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said:

“The 2025 Year in Search is more than just data; it’s a vibrant, unfiltered mirror of our collective attention.

“Whether it’s tracking the biggest headlines, reflecting on the legacies of icons we lost, or simply figuring out the latest slang, these lists show that Nigerians are using Search to actively engage with the world around them.”