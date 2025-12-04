Buhari, Akpoti-Uduaghan, Labubu among 2025’s top Google searches in Nigeria

Former President, the late Muhammadu Buhari, Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, and the viral toy Labubu featured prominently among the most searched topics in Nigeria in 2025, according to Google’s Year in Search report released on Thursday.

The report noted how Nigerians used the internet to follow national and international events, track cultural trends, and engage with entertainment. The death of former President Buhari generated a significant surge in searches, as users sought information on his political career, presidency, and legacy. Other notable deaths, including Super Eagles legend Peter Rufai, Pope Francis, and international footballer Diogo Jota, also attracted considerable public attention.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan emerged as the most searched Nigerian personality, reflecting heightened public interest in political debates and leadership developments. According to the report, her rising political profile drew “unprecedented public interest.” International events, including the Israel–Iran war and the U.S. elections, were also widely searched.

Technology trends dominated online activity. The iPhone 17 led device-related searches, while mid-range and budget smartphones such as the Tecno Pop 10, Redmi 14C, Tecno Spark 40, and Infinix Note 50 Pro were also popular among users.

Entertainment content continued to shape search behaviour. Gospel hit “Jesus Is Enough” by Tkeyz featuring Steve Hills was the most searched song, followed by Fido’s “Joy Is Coming” and the collaboration “With You” by Davido and Omah Lay. In Nollywood, director Kemi Adetiba drew attention due to the popularity of her series To Kill a Monkey, which became the most searched local show of the year. International series such as Squid Game, Wednesday, and Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, also featured prominently.

Viral trends and internet culture prompted widespread curiosity, with the question “What is Labubu?” topping search queries as the toy figure became a nationwide sensation. Nigerians also sought the meanings of trending terms such as Achalugo, Kelebu, Sope Purr, Ozempic, and nepo baby.

Food and lifestyle searches reflected diverse culinary interests, including recipes for chinchin, ginger shots, pornstar martini, sausage rolls, lasagne, Chinese rice, and asun rice.

Commenting on the report, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Google West Africa, said, “The 2025 Year in Search is a vibrant reflection of what Nigerians paid attention to. From major headlines and global conflicts to new slang and cooking trends, Nigerians used Search to explore the world around them.”

The findings were described by Google as a “vibrant, unfiltered mirror of our collective attention,” illustrating the range of topics that engaged Nigerians throughout the year.