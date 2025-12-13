Experts advocates use of AI to detect misinformation, deepfakes

A veteran broadcaster, Mrs Bisi Adanri, has advocated for the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) not merely as a tool of digital creation, but as a defence mechanism against misinformation and deepfakes.

According to the media expert, efforts must be made to harness AI systems proactively to elevate evidence-based reporting and ensure that credible voices reach the public.

Adanri, who stated this during the 4th graduation ceremony of Crest Media Academy, Akure, Ondo State capital, emphasised that AI should be utilised to detect synthetic media, identify coordinated disinformation networks, and flag misleading content in real time.

While stressing that the situation extends beyond newsrooms, the media expert noted that the education sector is also impacted; particularly, students are increasingly unable to discern credible sources amidst a deluge of AI-generated content, threatening the foundation of an informed citizenry.

With Adanri describing the fight against AI-fuelled misinformation as a critical challenge for the media and educators, she harped on merging technological innovation with human values and ethics.

“As a playwright and novelist, I know that every story carries a moral compass. The theatre teaches us that illusion can reveal truth, but deception must never masquerade as reality. In broadcasting, we learnt that credibility is earned through consistency, accuracy, and accountability.

“Education reminds us that knowledge is not merely information, but it is wisdom cultivated through discernment. These traditions must guide us as we confront AI-driven misinformation.

“Demand accountability from tech companies to label synthetic content.

Encourage collaboration between journalists, educators, and technologists to build safeguards.

“Invest in investigative reporting that cuts through noise. Uphold editorial standards that resist the temptation of clickbait. Celebrate the role of journalists as guardians of democracy,” the media expert stated.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cresthills Media, Prince Ade Adekanmbi, urged the new graduates of the academy to uphold the ethics of the journalism profession, stating that they should not allow their conscience to be bought under any guise.

He said: “We need journalists who will be able to uphold ethics and analysis policies and talk truth to power. We need journalists who will be at any point in time because they are the ones government policies affect the most.”

On their parts, the Group Chief Operating Officer of Cresthills Media, Adeolu Gboyega, and the pioneer Provost of the Crest Media Academy, Temitope Dare, who is also head of the Business Development department, disclosed that over 300 students have been mentored and graduated from the academy since 2021.