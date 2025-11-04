Firm spends N45m to train educators on cybersecurity

A Firm, Levi Edu Tech, has equipped 140 teachers on the fundamentals of cybersecurity practices in education.

The one-year training, which cost over N45 million, was held to tackle digital moral crises in schools and equipped beneficiaries with the skills to integrate cybersecurity and technology safety for students in general.

The event, titled ‘Cybersmart Educators Initiative 1.0’, was also used to launch Cybersmart Club at a grand finale that took place at Afe Babalola Hall, University of Lagos, which had policymakers and digital experts in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Logistics, Market, and Media Manager, Johnson Sehinde, said Levi Edu Tech invested about N300,000 in each trainee, while more than 30 of them won awards at the end of the training.

“Levi-Edu Tech provided free training for educators in the last year, and today is the grand finale of the event. During the training, they were assessed, and there were projects and a practical that ran for about three months. As a matter of fact, the best educator, Esther Ekanem of Valencia Junior Academy, Ibadan, went home with N1 million.

“The second place went to Oluwaseun Oluwasanya of Deeper Life High School, Mowe, who got N500,000, while the third place went to David Ipaye of Mabest Academy, Akure, who collected the sum of N300,000. There were other awards,” he said.

Head of Operations, Levi-Edu Tech, Naomi Adesola-Zion, said the training was held to ensure that students are well informed about the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information Technology (IT), adding that if the students get it right, the community will also get it right.

Professor of Microbiology, University of Lagos, Olaide Obidi, said the right use of AI by the children was the collective effort of parents, teachers, lecturers, and students as well, adding that everybody should be cyber-conscious, cyber-responsive, and cyber-smart.

Keynote Speaker, Professor of Cyber and Security, Federal University of Technology, Akure, Boniface Alese, said the event was to create awareness on the issue of cybersecurity, focusing on zero-trust as a way of ensuring security for schools, children, and individuals in society.

“Already, we have what we call the cybersecurity policy. However, what is important is breaking it down to the basics, making sure that the policies are well followed by institutions, organisations, and individuals.

“This is because if the policies are there and there is no way of monitoring that these policies are being implemented, the policies will just be there as just policies for that sake. Therefore, the government must ensure that the policies on the ground are well followed and well implemented. The issue of cybersecurity has come to stay in today’s world.”