CCDI nominates Oborevwori for UN award

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has been nominated for the 2026 United Nations Public Service Award (UNPSA) for his “demonstrable efforts” to strengthen public institutions, enhance citizen security, deepen community-centred conflict-resolution mechanisms and widen access to justice in Delta state.

President of the Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI), which made the nomination, Olufemi Aduwo, said it was proposed under the thematic focus of Sustainable Development Goal 16 that borders on peace, justice, and strong institutions.

He noted that Oborevwori’s consolidation of peace-building frameworks, prudent management of public finances, and sustained investment in institutional resilience have positioned Delta State as a governance model deserving of international attention.

In a statement, Aduwo, who is the Permanent Representative of CCDI to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said the UNPSA remains one of the foremost global recognitions for excellence in public administration. According to him, the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) selects recipients for the award through a rigorous and multi-stage procedure.

He expressed confidence that Oborevwori’s record satisfies the high standards of integrity, innovation, transparency, and societal impact required of the UNPSA laureates.

The CCDI is registered in Nigeria and the United States as a tax-exempt non-governmental organisation and has special consultative status with the ECOSOC.