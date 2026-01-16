LAPO MfB appoints Aghimien as non-executive director

LAPO Microfinance Bank has appointed Edward Osayomwanbor Aghimien, an economist and marketing professional with over four decades of experience, as a non-executive director.

Aghimien’s career spans the fast-moving consumer goods sector, retail operations, and business development.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Benin and a Diploma in Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing in the United Kingdom, alongside executive education programmes completed throughout his career.

He began in administrative roles before joining UACN Limited in 1984, rising to management positions including Store Manager and Acting Regional Manager. He later served as Brand Manager for Vaseline at Lever Brothers Nigeria, now Unilever Nigeria Plc, managing multimillion-naira marketing portfolios. He currently leads Esosa Investment Limited as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, overseeing strategic planning, business development, and corporate performance.

Commenting on the appointment, Cynthia Ikponmwosa, Managing Director of LAPO Microfinance Bank, said Aghimien “would bring valuable perspective to the bank’s Board given his exposure to diverse industries and corporate environments.”

She added that the appointment “aligns with the bank’s long-term corporate governance and growth strategy,” noting that LAPO MfB remains focused on strengthening institutional capacity, deepening financial inclusion, and expanding access to responsible financial services for low-income households and micro-enterprises nationwide.