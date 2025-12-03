NBCC inaugurates 19th council

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) has inaugurated Prince Abimbola Olashore as its 19th President and Chairman of Council, marking a renewed commitment in the Chamber’s leadership and its ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral trade between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

‎

‎Olashore, a corporate strategist with over three decades of experience across financial markets, capital markets, and advisory services, succeeds Ray Atelly as he takes on the responsibility of steering the Chamber’s agenda for enhanced bilateral trade, investment, and business cooperation between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

‎

‎His presidency, as highlighted in the Chamber’s official profile, is expected to usher in strengthened institutional leadership, cross-border business strategy and a renewed drive for enterprise development and strategic bilateral collaboration.

‎ ‎

In his acceptance speech, Olashore expressed gratitude to members of the Chamber for the confidence reposed in him. He described the inauguration as a moment of continuity, transformation, and renewed commitment to strengthening Nigerian-UK trade.

‎

‎He outlined key priorities for his tenure, including deepening trade and investment flows, strengthening advocacy and stakeholder engagement, enhancing programme value, and improving membership benefits. ‎He also pledged to establish a stronger NBCC presence in the United Kingdom to expand bilateral influence and create greater business linkages for members.

‎ ‎

The event, featuring keynote addresses and goodwill messages, underscored the Chamber’s strategic role in advancing economic ties.

‎Former Lagos State governor Babatunde Fashola, who delivered the keynote address, emphasised the need for stronger government collaboration, improved infrastructure, and enhanced security to unlock Africa’s trade potential, while the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, represented at the event, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting platforms that expand export capacity and attract sustainable investment.

‎

The Deputy British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Jonny Baxter, congratulated Olashore and restated the UK government’s commitment to deepening trade partnerships, noting that mechanisms such as the Developing Countries Trading Scheme and the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership continue to open new opportunities for Nigerian businesses.

‎

‎Adding a continental viewpoint, former Afreximbank President Professor Benedict Okey Oramah commended the Chamber for its long-standing role in promoting bilateral commerce. He urged members to leverage emerging opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), regional supply chains, and new continental trade instruments.