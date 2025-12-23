Sanwo-Olu links long-term prosperity to effective governance

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said sound governance remains central to restoring confidence and unlocking long-term prosperity as Nigeria continues its reform journey.

Sanwo-Olu spoke as Special Guest of Honour at the Annual Directors’ Dinner and Awards Night of the Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD) Nigeria, where he stressed that strong boards are critical to building resilient institutions and sustaining economic growth.

He noted that directors now operate in a complex environment marked by volatile markets, rapid technological change, and rising stakeholder expectations around transparency, sustainability, and measurable impact.

“In this reality, directors must be informed, courageous, and principled. The margin for error has narrowed, while responsibility has grown,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu commended CIoD Nigeria for establishing itself as the foremost authority on corporate governance and boardroom excellence, particularly at a time when institutions face intense scrutiny and rapid change.

He said the institute’s engagement with regulators and policymakers has helped translate governance principles into practical boardroom realities.

Earlier, CIoD President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Adetunji Oyebanji, said the theme of the event,

“Triumphs of Leadership in Challenging Times,” reflects the courage and discipline required of directors amid economic strain and social pressure.

According to him, the theme recognises directors who continue to demonstrate sound judgement, ethical leadership, and stability despite uncertainties across sectors.

“This has been a year when boards were called upon to make difficult decisions, strengthen risk oversight, and sustain stakeholder confidence. Many of you guided your organisations through circumstances that tested not only your skills but your character,” Oyebanji said.

He reaffirmed CIoD Nigeria’s commitment to raising the standard of directorship through capacity building,

advocacy, and strategic partnerships aimed at strengthening ethical leadership and effective board practice.

Highlights of the event included awards recognising individuals and organisations that demonstrated exceptional leadership, upheld ethical values, and strengthened governance structures.

Oyebanji said the honourees’ achievements show that progress is possible even in difficult times and that leadership anchored on principle endures under pressure.