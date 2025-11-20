Workers kick against FG’s health insurance deductions from salaries

Workers across the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) have come against the Federal Government for skimming off on their salaries for health insurance, saying that the move was questionable and highly unacceptable, especially without notification and dialogue.

They argued that even though health insurance was a welcome development globally and a right for every citizen, especially the worker, it was the duty of the Federal Government to provide health insurance to its workers, just like other employers do.

This came following a circular by the Federal Government, which said deductions made from the October 2025 salaries of civil servants were due to the commencement of statutory contributions to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The clarification followed widespread complaints by federal workers over unexplained salary cuts ranging from N1,000 to N2,000.

In the circular titled, ‘Implementation of Statutory Deduction for the National Health Insurance Scheme’, the government explained that the mandatory NHIS deductions began in October, leading to the reduction noticed across ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

“The Federal Government wishes to inform all federal public servants that the implementation of statutory deduction for the National Health Insurance Scheme has commenced with effect from October 2025.

Some civil servants who spoke with The Guardian described the move as wage theft, arguing that it was only after their salaries had been deducted that the government was now informing them.

A worker and Assistant General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Chris Onyeka, said: “Skimming off on workers’ salaries without dialogue is questionable and highly unacceptable. You cannot deduct and then inform. You notify, dialogue, and then deduct. That is the right order.

Stating that health insurance for Nigerian workers did not start today, as it has been there for donkey years, even with the NLC represented at the national health insurance agency’s board for decades. However, they said that if it was right, it was not supposed to be contributed by workers but for the workers.”

He called on the Federal Government to desist and return whatsoever it has deducted from the workers and commit itself to due process as it concerns the welfare of Nigerian workers in all its ramifications.

According to him, the illegal and arbitrary deductions are definitely not a good development, adding that it is the duty of the Federal Government to provide health insurance to its workers, just like other employers do.

Also, a federal worker and mother of three from one of the MDAs, Mercy Adams, told The Guardian that it surprised her upon seeing close to N2000 deduction, saying it was the duty of the government to provide health insurance coverage for its workers.

However, “the way the government went about it was not fair enough,” she said.

The NHIS is a social health insurance programme aimed at providing financial risk protection and access to quality healthcare for Nigerians.

In 2022, the Federal Government mandated all employers and employees in the public, private, and informal sectors to obtain health insurance after former President Muhammadu Buhari signed the National Health Insurance Authority Bill, 2021, into law.

During debate in the National Assembly, the sponsor of the bill and former senator representing Kwara Central (2019–2023), Dr Yahaya Oloriegbe, said the law would establish a “robust, affordable and sustainable financial mechanism for health” and enhance Nigeria’s pursuit of Universal Health Coverage by 2030.

The government maintains that the NHIS will benefit workers by improving access to affordable and quality healthcare, reducing their out-of-pocket medical expenses.

It added that the scheme already covers about 99 per cent of federal employees.