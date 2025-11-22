Comic Republic, Jetro, Arc & beyond partner on trials of the spear

IN a groundbreaking move that signals a new era for African animation, Comic Republic’s animation arm, CR Motion Plus is partnering with Arc and Beyond, the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), and Megumi Okawa, a freelance production manager, working on One Piece since 2023, to produce an animated feature adaptation of the hit Nigerian graphic novel, Trials of the Spear.

The project follows Dayo Darawu, an outcast who rises above rejection to take on the legendary Trials and defend his people. Rooted in Nigerian mythology and set against the vibrant backdrop of Lagos, Trials of the Spear is renowned for its rich heritage, layered storytelling, and cinematic fight sequences qualities now being reimagined through the lens of Japanese anime artistry.

Under the direction and production guidance of Megumi Okawa, the adaptation will merge African storytelling power with Japanese animation precision, aiming for a global release in spring 2026.

This partnership called the TAIDO project will create a bridge for African talent to learn from the best in Japanese anime while also sharing our stories on a global stage.

“There is immense passion for anime across Africa, and this partnership creates a bridge for African talent to learn from some of the best in the world while sharing our stories on a global stage,” said Jide Martin, CEO of Comic Republic and Executive Producer of Trials of the Spear. “We are proud of what this represents not just for our teams, but for the future of African animation.”

The collaboration marks another milestone in Comic Republic’s international expansion, following its strategic partnership with Universal Studios to explore film and TV adaptations from its growing superhero universe.

Okawa, serving as Production Manager, described the project as “the first chapter of a grand journey brought to life by passionate Nigerian creators through their own voices and artistry.”

She added, “I hope this work becomes a catalyst for deeper collaboration between our two creative worlds”

Miyuki Kitabatake, TAIDO Project Leader at Arc and Beyond and Producer on the project, said, “When I first saw the work from CR Motion Plus, I was deeply moved. With TAIDO, our mission is to connect Africa’s extraordinary talent with Japan’s decades of experience in animation. This partnership is about pioneering new visual expressions the world has never seen.”

The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) emphasized the initiative’s broader impact on cross-cultural and business exchange. “Nigeria continues to captivate the world as a creative hub,” said Hokuto Shibata, Deputy Trade Commissioner, JETRO Lagos. “We believe this collaboration represents an important first step toward deeper creative and commercial partnerships between Japan and Nigeria.”

Beyond creating a feature film, the partnership seeks to develop creative skills, spark local employment, and define a new visual language that celebrates African identity.

Work is well underway, with production progressing toward the 2026 premiere.

Early footage on this including some of Comic Republic’s CRMotion plus animation has already generated excitement among anime and comic fans alike, setting the stage for what could be Africa’s next major animated export.