Daily Manna: Rescuing mankind through devotional offering

Book: Daily Manna: A Daily Devotional Guide, January-December 2026

Author: W.F. Kumuyi

Pages: 379

Publishers: Life Press Ltd, Lagos, Nigeria

Reviewer: Banji Ojewale

In ancient times, the sages sought to know the bowels of the future by looking into the bowels of animals. They would spread the skin of a slain beast, and after studying the surface contours, lines and features, they would determine whether a journey scheduled for a future should be undertaken or not or whether the gods approved or disapproved the levying of a war. For a long time in history, according to legend, this meeting point between living men and lifeless creatures was the answer to man’s immanent crave to see beyond his present.

These men and women of the age knew the past; they claimed they could handle its consequences on the present, good or bad. The tricky tomorrow was the challenge. Its portly portentous potbelly needed to be opened up, so man could prevent the unpleasant before their discharge. So, generation after generation, mankind came up with motley divinations, shamanism, witchcraft, voyeurism, necromancy, occultism, pseudo-religious practices etc. to try to outsmart the close or distant future.

However, in his Daily Manna: A Daily Devotional Guide, January-December 2026, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, DCLM, strongly presents the case that mankind is chasing the will-o’-the-wisp with their effort to gatecrash into tomorrow. That space, with the past and the present, belongs to God, he says, and only in knowing Him and His laws through His Word, can we understand that He desires man to live one day at a time. “Why seek to hurry into tomorrow or worry about it when you’ve not fully enjoyed the countless blessings the Creator is providing in the present?

Therefore, in each entry for the 365 days of 2026, Kumuyi’s Daily Manna delivers a masterly matching message for the moment. Steeped in the inerrancy of the Holy Bible, his articles are missiles guided at all souls under Heaven.

Each presentation comes as one unit housing different apartments, in a manner of speaking. The Deeper Life Bible Church, DLBC, leader, opens with a pithy topic that gets you ready for the Scripture reading, which leads you to the Key Verse.

Then there’s the body wrapped in four paragraphs: introduction by way of illustrative narrative to guide the reader into the subject matter; next is an exploratory link and discussion of the Bible text; this is quickly followed by a life application of the teaching in a historical or contemporary context. In the final delivery, the Daily Manna drops the ball in the court of the reader: examine your ways and be instructed by the Divine demands.

Kumuyi then leaves the scene with what he calls Thought for the day. It’s a one-liner that never departs from you.

All day, it provokes you to noble service for Heaven and humanity. There’s yet one more column, a plan to have you read the entire Bible in one year through given chapters of each of its books.

It’s a neat arrangement from the Mathematical mind of a cleric whose devotional, now a household item worldwide, is turning into a silent evangelist and a foolproof tool to reorient lost mankind and return them to their Creator.

Its advantage is that whereas you don’t have a preacher to teach you every day, you have Daily Manna to preach to you all the time for life-saving messages. It is what Latin scholars call, Vade Mecum, (carry me wherever you go).

A guest in a hotel in Nigeria had an encounter with this nature of the book recently. He read a few pages, and although he was a believer and preacher himself, he said Kumuyi’s expositions were exceptional. He said if you ate food, regardless of how delectable or exotic, at a point you’d say your tummy has had enough. “But with Kumuyi’s Daily Manna,’’ he said as he waved the book during a universally televised programme, ‘’you can never say, it’s enough. You always want more.’’ He was given permission to keep the devotional. He took it to his base in Canada, and with it he sparked a flame of revival and a thirst for righteous living that led Kumuyi to stage crusades in the North American country.

There’s a promise for more of such impact in the 2026 outing of Daily Manna. We get a glimpse in Kumuyi’s article on the first day of the year. Alliteratively titled, Recall, Reflect and Renew, the piece confidently ushers you into a new relationship with God Who, in the words of Kumuyi, ‘’is greater than our weaknesses and the threats in the environment.’’ This prophetic adumbration should not scare us, the devotional writer says, because ‘’With God on our side in the New Year, we shall triumph by His Grace and all shall be well.’’

This call to mankind to get back to the Almighty as the way out of their perilous satanic maze is the fundamental purpose of the book. It turns up in a host of topics: Fret Not, Treasure Through Obedience, Consequences of Trafficking in Idolatry, Quest for Revival, Fruitful Followers, Enjoying His Abiding Presence, Responding to God’s Love, Celebrating What? The Good News of the Second Birth, End-time Deceivers, Avoid Costly Mistakes, Vanity of Vanities, What the Lord Commands, Don’t Distort God’s Word, Balancing the Scales, Get Heavenly Wisdom etc.

Pastor Kumuyi converts these into vehicles to drive home his point that God is love, and that in 2026 He is available all year round and beyond for those who heed His message of saintly living instead of a godless lifestyle. He insists that God’s salvation plan through Jesus Christ is what the hurting world on its deathbed needs, not more of man’s fatal and futile philosophy and science.

Now, although Kumuyi will justifiably talk endlessly of the Lord’s correspondingly ceaseless readiness to receive the genuinely penitent, he is also a hard hitter, bucking the notion of devotionals as a platform for pampering sinners with motivational cant. Not at all. In the piece, Escaping Looming Catastrophe, the evangelist is unsparing as he tackles those who abuse Heaven’s longsuffering Grace, especially society’s elite. He warns: ‘’You can’t ride rough shod over His Son’s painful death on the cross and expect a soft-glove treatment.’’

It’s a message Daily Manna is sharing globally with its print run of hundreds of thousands. Kumuyi needs to be taken seriously to steer man and their system from where they are precariously perched: a cusp overlooking a bottomless abyss asking them to hurry into it. The 2026 Daily Manna is timely, coming at a point in mankind’s history when 2025 is transferring its unresolved crises to the incoming one.

Consulting the Omniscient God, not the skin of beasts or the faculty of frail man, is the right direction to go in the search to rescue human beings.

• Ojewale is an author at Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria.