FG commits to national art collection, cultural diplomacy, others

The Director General of National Gallery of Art (NGA), Ahmed Bashir Sodangi, has reiterated NGA’s commitment to national art collection, cultural diplomacy, strategic growth initiative. He disclosed this when he reeled out the milestones reached in 2025, with a strong emphasis on the institutional repositioning and and strategic growth initiatives.

Sodangi stressed that 2025 was a transformative year for the NGA, enhancing its relevance within the national cultural landscape. He detailed how the focused efforts on the national art collection, alongside strategic discussions about its documentation, valuation, preservation, and public engagement, have successfully recast the collection’s narrative. It is now appreciated not only as a repository of cultural heritage but also as a vital economic asset for the nation.

To strengthen its institutional partnerships, the NGA has collaborated with various cultural organisations, festivals, corporate entities, and influential stakeholders in the creative sector. These partnerships have established the NGA as a central hub for collaboration, significantly expanding opportunities for program delivery and resource mobilisation.

Through these initiatives, the NGA aims to enrich cultural dialogue and encourage broader public engagement in the arts, ultimately elevating the status and appreciation of Nigeria’s artistic heritage on both local and international platforms.

In a statement highlighting 2025’s achievements, Sodangi emphasised that active participation in national and international cultural events, exhibitionsand diplomatic engagements have significantly boosted the visibility of both the NGA and Nigeria’s visual arts ecosystem, reinforcing the institution’s role in cultural diplomacy.

He also noted that leveraging media and digital platforms have enhanced public awareness of NGA activities. Curated storytelling approaches and consistent documentation have strengthened institutional branding and fostered greater public engagement.

Sodangi reiterated the NGA’s commitment to championing Nigerian artists across generations, supporting exhibitions and programmes that celebrate artistic legacy while amplifying contemporary voices.

Regarding Policy Alignment and Creative Economy Focus, he stated that NGA’s programmes and engagements are intentionally aligned with national policy objectives in culture, tourism, and the creative economy, positioning art as a vital catalyst for economic growth and nation-building.

“2025 has been a crucial year for us. It has allowed the National Gallery of Art to refocus, rebuild confidence, and reconnect with the communities we serve. As we turn our attention toward 2026, we aim to implement practical solutions that facilitate artists’ cross-border mobility and create direct pathways for artists to reach the markets that need their work. These steps are essential for the sustainable thriving of Nigerian art, both domestically and internationally,” he concluded.