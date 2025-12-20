Legacy 1995 to digitise Nigeria’s archive, celebrates 30th anniversary

Legacy 1995, the historical and environmental interest group, which seeks to promote Nigeria’s culture and heritage, is set to digitise Nigeria’s archive that are in its possession for posterity purpose.

President of Legacy 1995, Taiye Olaniyi, who confirmed this during the 30th anniversary celebration of Legacy in Lagos, said there was need to preserve Nigeria’s archive by digitising them for generations unborn.

“We are in the world of digitisation and technology. Through the relationship that Legacy had with the British Library and Oxford University, we really have been able to come up with research and digitisation of parts of what they have, which already we have made the presentation to the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, which houses Legacy 1995. We are now in the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics. We cannot sit down with our hands folded because technology is evolving and advancing on a daily basis. We will continue to collaborate with international organisations to support our projects.

“We also encourage students in higher institutions in a myriad of ways to feel challenged and see how they can help promote Nigeria’s heritage in numerous perspectives,” Olaniyi said.

According to him, “We are into history, we are into heritage, and we are into environmental development. At this tripartite level, there are ripple effects on history, on heritage, and all environments.”

Olaniyi thanked all members of Legacy 1995 and the Board of Trustees, for their relentless support in the last 30 years.

Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Dr Kayode Opeifa, who was represented at the anniversary celebration by the Director, Human Resources and Admin, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Dr Monsurat Omotayo, expressed his continued interest in Nigeria’s heritage and commended Legacy 1995 for sustaining Nigeria’s history and heritage in the last 30 years.

Related News

“I’ve shown interest in ensuring that we continue to build on the partnership that has been already established with Legacy 1995.” which is very dear to our hearts in Nigerian Railroad Corporation as it tells the history, story of Nigerian Railway,” Opeifa said.

Former President of Legacy 1995, Princess Kofo Adeleke, stressed the need to promote Nigeria’s rich heritage and history and the need to digitise them.

On his part, Professor of Ecclesiastical History, University of Lagos, Prof. Francis Falako, said religious history remained part of Nigeria’s rich culture and heritage, which according to him, can’t be isolated even from what is happening all over the world today.

He expressed his displeasure that the Nigerian government does not consider the country’s religious history very important, unlike what we have in other nations.

Other guests that attended the anniversary celebration also expressed love for green environment and encouraged Legacy 1995 to continue to uphold Nigeria’s green environment and heritage.

Highlights of the evening event were the unveiling of Legacy 1995 logo, and the presentation of certificates.