Mowaa postpones inaugural show, Nigeria imaginary: Homecoming

IN the light of recent protests and Edo Governor, Monday Okpebholo’s decision to revoke the

Certificate of Occupancy granted to the Museum of West African (MOWAA) by the administration of Godwin Obaseki, the institution has postponed the opening of its inaugural show, Nigeria Imaginary: Homecoming.

The announcement follows the appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of a high-level Presidential committee to develop a comprehensive framework for the permanent resolution of all related matters through dialogue, mutual respect and adherence to constitutional provisions.

The committee is chaired by the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, and includes representatives from the Presidency, the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, the National Council for Arts and Culture, the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, the Palace of the Oba of Benin, Edo State Government, and international partners (including German and French embassy representatives).

The Edo Progressive Advancement Coalition (EPAC), a sociocultural intelligentsia, comprising professionals and artisans, had earlier called on President Tinubu to wade into the crisis rocking the project to salvage Nigeria’s reputation in the international community.

The group made the call in an open letter, titled, “MOWAA: Salvaging Nigeria’s Reputation in the International Community” and addressed to President Tinubu.

The letter signed by Coordinator General, Prof. Akenuwa J. Obarogie, and Director, Media and Publicity, Dr. Clinton Odion Omozokpia.

“The Museum of West African Arts (MOWAA) is a dreamed-up non-profit tourist destination that has the capacity to redefine Nigeria’s perception as a centre of gravity in Africa’s arts, culture, and tourism industry.

“As a group that shares Your Excellency’s pragmatic pursuit of Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) to create job opportunities for millions of our unemployed graduates and technically endowed youths, we are compelled to add our voice to appeals, urging Your Excellency to prevail on all agitated elements to eschew actions that could be counterproductive to the Federal Government’s desire for peace and harmony in the arts, tourism, and creative economy sector,” it said.

Director of MOWAA, Phillip Ihenacho, said: “We remain dedicated to engaging respectfully and collectively to the contribution of the preservation and advancement of Benin City’s rich cultural legacy, and its people. This includes working together with other stakeholders, leaders and cultural institutions here to bolster the city’s economic development and strengthen its ambitions as a cultural capital for the region. As such, MOWAA holds His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II (CFR), the Oba of Benin, in the highest esteem and continues to uphold deep respect for the Benin Throne. We believe this moment can pave the way to renewed dialogue, engagement and understanding, so that together we can realise the full potential of what MOWAA can represent for Nigeria and Africa at large.”

Director of MOWAA Institute, Ore Disu, said: “We set out to demonstrate that it’s possible to build world-class conservation facilities, research and exhibition spaces right here in Nigeria. We’ve shown that African stories can be told on our own terms, and I’m incredibly proud and grateful for what we’ve accomplished so far. This is a gift for Black and African people everywhere; for people today and future generations. We have deep respect for the monarch and people of Benin City. Over the last four years have sought to build inclusive practices that bring benefit to the city, its schools, universities and families. We wish to deepen and improve on this, as we work towards welcoming others through our doors.”

Musawa said, “Cultural institutions are pillars of our national identity and must be protected through collaborative approaches that respect both traditional custodianship and modern institutional structures.”

According to the institute, “it remains to balancing Nigeria’s important dedicated sovereign cultural interests with international partnerships and diplomatic considerations, to the benefit of its core audiences.”

The museum works closely with local and national decision-makers to ensure that it continues to offer a safe, inclusive, and welcoming space for all visitors.

MOWAA’s long-term vision remains resolute in its commitment to inspiring and empowering the next generation of creatives, artists and cultural thought leaders in Benin City, Nigeria and across West Africa. It is proud to work in alignment with other stakeholders and cultural institutions across the region, together galvanising the expansion of Benin City as a centre for cultural and artistic heritage; preserving an important past, whilst catalyzing a future that asserts the primacy of African and diasporic cultural production on its own terms.MOWAA is positive that the continuation of these dialogues will clarify the institution’s intentions to all, ensuring the Museum can soon welcome audiences to a fully operational, world-class center which serves its core audiences—local communities, national stakeholders and international visitors—in a transparent, accountable and culturally respectful manner.