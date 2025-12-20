The Beginning… ‘A feather in Uncle Sam’s Cap’

It has been a celebration of words, visuals, and the enduring legacy of media icon, Samson Oruru Amuka-Pemu, popularly known as Uncle Sam Amuka, since December 16, 2025, as the inaugural Uncle Sam Amuka (USA) Art Exhibition opened at the Alexis Gallery, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The exhibition closes December 20, 2025.

Headlining the show, organised by Tourists Club International (TCI) in partnership with Vanguard Newspapers, is the renowned Nigerian-American painter, art historian, cartoonist, curator, art critic, art administrator, and teacher, Professor dele jegede.

In his tribute, jegede said Amuka is among a rare and distinguished cohort of Nigerian nonagenarians blessed with discernment.

“Uncle Sam has earned his stripes, and richly so,” jegede states. “In my estimation of Nigerians of moral probity, ascetic and disciplined disposition, and purposeful living, he ranks among such greats as Jose, Jakande, Solarin, (Chief Simeon) Adebo, Mbanefo, (Aminu) Kano, and (Akinola) Aguda.”

He described the co-founder of The Punch and founder of Vanguard as “the youngest 90-year-old inductee into this club of preeminence.”

He added: “All of this represents a short introduction to the youngest 90-year-old inductee into this club of preeminence. Samson Oruru Amuka-Pemu, that hip, avuncular, and companionable journalist we all grew up to know as Sad Sam, may now be certified, officially, as a living legend. I have known him much longer than I met him. Those who remember the Nigerian press of the 1960s would probably admit that they grew up in the era of intensely fervid, vibrant (never mind: I almost said luscious) journalism.”

Titled, The Beginning, the show features about 25 works of artists such as jegede (United States), Albert Ohams, Greg Onyeka (Nigeria), Dr. Bolaji Ogunwo (Nigeria), and Fidelis Atumah who all have worked with Amuka. Also on display were the first published copy of Vanguard Newspaper and two works of the Master, the Ghanaian Professor, Ablade Glover.

“This event marks the beginning of a yearly art exhibition series known as the USA Exhibition — standing for Uncle Sam Art Exhibition,” said curator and President, Tourists Club International, Dr. Osa Mbonu-Amadi.

He said, “while the exhibition dazzles with breathtaking colours and masterful techniques, its essence transcends mere aesthetics. It narrates a journey — from imperfection to ever-elevating creative standards. No exhibit captures this evolution better than the juxtaposition of Vanguard Newspaper’s first-ever published edition alongside a copy from the very day of this opening.”

According to him, “The Uncle Sam Art exhibition emerged naturally, a genesis rooted in genuine passion and history. It began with a man who approached us carrying his collection of artworks. This man, a cartoonist who followed Uncle Sam Amuka’s illustrious journey from The Punch to Vanguard Newspaper, initially sought only to sell his works. Yet, we perceived something far beyond simple transactions. We saw a profound narrative: The story of Uncle Sam Amuka’s legacy intertwined with art, artists, and their creative expressions, all told vividly through the medium of an exhibition.”