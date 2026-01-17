With the village and the vigilante, Sani addresses insurgency, banditry in Northern Nigeria

In a thought-provoking response to the escalating crisis of insurgency and banditry in northern Nigeria, renowned politician, activist, author, and playwright Senator Shehu Sani has unveiled his latest stage play, The Village and the Vigilante.

The play, directed by the veteran Jibril Ahmed, was staged at the picturesque Mamba Vista Writers Village in Mpape, Abuja, captivating audiences with its rich storytelling and poignant commentary.

The Village and the Vigilante delves deep into the complexities of justice and personal retribution, set against the backdrop of a community grappling with fear and uncertainty. The narrative weaves together the experiences of villagers who navigate their daily lives amid the chaos of insecurity, illustrating how the social fabric of their lives is increasingly threatened.

Central to the plot is the emergence of a lone vigilante figure who arises when established authorities are perceived to have failed in ensuring safety and justice for the people.

Through a compelling mix of tension, humour, and raw emotion, the play challenges the audience to reflect on the nature of power, morality, and the dire consequences that come with taking the law into one’s own hands. It skillfully highlights the delicate balance between seeking justice and succumbing to the allure of vengeance, urging viewers to ponder the ethical dilemmas faced by those in desperate situations.

Moreover, the play sheds light on the interconnected roles played by various stakeholders within the community.

From the traditional rulers who hold cultural sway to community leaders who strive for peace, from law enforcement agencies tasked with maintaining order to the everyday citizens caught in the crossfire, Sani’s work paints a vivid picture of the multifaceted dynamics at play in the fight against insecurity.

The playwright, Sani, shared that the play aims to inspire and uplift individuals who have been affected by banditry and terrorism in Nigeria over the years.

He highlighted the concerning situation in northern Nigeria, where numerous villages and towns have fallen prey to these crises.

Despite ongoing efforts to address insecurity, Sani emphasised the importance of seeking solutions from within the community, asserting that true change must come from the people themselves.

Shehu disclosed that the play is set to be performed not only in Abuja but also in other northern states such as Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto, and Niger, ensuring that its message reaches a broader audience. “The Village and the Vigilantes” aims to convey to our citizens that the current challenges are merely a phase in our nation’s journey.

With a population of 230 million, he noted that the combined number of bandits and terrorists is relatively small, underscoring the need for collective awareness, empowerment, and action among the people to reclaim their freedom and dignity.

“From Zamfara, to Katsina, to Kebbi, parts of Kaduna State, and Niger State, we have seen how bandits have unleashed a regime of hell on our people. They kill our people, they kidnap for ransom, they raze down villages, and they displace millions of our people. This was not our life 20 to 30 years ago. Your security, your peace, and your survival are dependent not just on what the government can do, but on how you are able to organise yourself within your own locality and stand up to these bandits and terrorists. In the northeastern part of Nigeria, you have the ISIS, you have the Boko Haram and other terrorist groups disturbing the peace,” he noted.

The Director, Jibril Ahmed described the play as a timely and significant initiative that underscores the need for unity in combating insurgency in northern Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians to steer clear of framing the issue in religious terms, reinforcing that no faith advocates for violence. Ahmed stated, “we have the potential within us to reject terrorism and embrace peace. Similar to the moral guidance provided by our parents, we must come together and take a stand. It’s not about carrying weapons but about uniting to confront this challenge collectively.”

Additionally, Sani introduced his book, “The Perilous Path To Europe: The Sahara Odyssey and The Councillor,” which examines the serious issues surrounding migration. This work documents the difficult experiences faced by young people seeking better opportunities in Europe, who often fall victim to human traffickers, leading to harrowing journeys across the Sahara.

Keynote speaker Professor Emeka Aniagolu attributed the rise in immigration to government inefficiencies and the lack of a strong political commitment to implementing real solutions.

He offered five constructive recommendations for improvement: to criminalise tribalism with serious penalties; classify corruption as a capital crime; create a clear separation between religion and the state and to invest significantly in healthcare across Nigeria, ensuring each state has access to a state-of-the-art hospital; and lastly, to focus on enhancing infrastructure throughout the country.