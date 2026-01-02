Anthony Joshua’s driver in court for manslaughter

Breaking:

By Eniola Daniel

47-year-old Kayode Adeniyi is currently standing before a High Court of Ogun State in Sagamu for manslaughter, reckless driving and others.

Adeniyi, who was the driver that conveyed Anthony Joshua and his friends, was earlier arrested and questioned at the Eleweran Police Station, where he gave his account of the circumstances surrounding the crash and was subsequently charged to court for reckless driving and manslaughter.

A police source told The Guardian, “He’s currently in court; expect more information on the case.”

Meanwhile, Menzie Abia faulted the arrest of the driver. He said the driver who conveyed Anthony Joshua during that accident has been his Nigerian driver for years. If he had been a reckless driver all the years, Anthony Joshua wouldn’t have retained him for that long.

“The government should leave the innocent driver and blame her own incompetence. Imagine a federal highway with no well-spelt-out highway shoulders, no traffic signs, no speed limit signs, no deer crossing signs, no yield signs, and no hazard warning signal in the event that a spoilt truck is parked ahead.

“A truck was parked on the highway and the government doesn’t see that as a serious traffic problem. It’s only in Nigeria that the government blames her incompetence on others.

“I pity the poor driver. The government is about to use him to save face and obscure her incompetence.”

Anthony Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion, was released from hospital following his involvement in a fatal car accident in Nigeria on Monday, December 29, 2025.

The boxer was deemed fit after receiving treatment in Nigeria to ensure he was not seriously harmed by the accident, and he continues his recuperation.

Joshua sustained minor injuries in the accident, which claimed the lives of his personal trainer and close friends while he was travelling to visit his family.

He is expected to be sidelined from boxing for a while as he mourns the death of his companions and takes medication to recover fully before resuming active duties.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the two friends who died at the scene are set to be repatriated to their families for burial.

The fatal crash occurred on a busy highway in Makun, just hours after Joshua and his associates had spent time playing tennis together.

The vehicle he was travelling in collided with a stationary truck, an incident that tragically claimed the lives of two people. Joshua reportedly sustained minor injuries.

Joshua’s two friends, Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, were confirmed dead, as they could not survive the injuries sustained in the crash.