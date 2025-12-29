Two dead as Anthony Joshua survives motor accident in Ogun

Two lives were lost as global boxing icon Anthony Joshua was involved in a road crash on the Ogun State axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday.

Lagos Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, confirmed that the accident occurred along the Shagamu Exchange axis of the expressway.

An eyewitness accounts revealed that the incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Monday, just before the Danco Filling Station in Makun, near the Sagamu Interchange on the Ibadan-bound side of the road.

A Lexus Jeep with the license plate KRD 850 HN collided with a stationary truck, and the circumstances are still under investigation.

Attempts to reach TRACE Commandant Akinbiyi Babatunde for updates were unsuccessful, but Ogun State Police spokesperson Oluseyi Babaseyi said he would respond shortly.