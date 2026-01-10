ANVAI appoints Kolade as interim DG

The Association of Nigerian Veterinary and Allied Industry (ANVAI) has appointed Dr Adebayo Kolade as the Interim Director General of the Association. This decision was taken at a special general meeting of the association held in December 2025.

At the meeting, Kolade was saddled with the task of driving the strategic change process initiated by the leadership of the association. ANVAI, as the umbrella association of animal health industry practitioners, flagged off an organisational renewal process in the last quarter of 2025.

This process is expected to culminate in the rapid expansion of her membership base across the nation, the achievement of quick wins in her engagement with industry regulators like NAFDAC and SON, the take-off of trade facilitation initiatives/activities for members, the articulation of a peer regulation framework for members and the defense of industry standards, while advancing the interests of members of the association.

Towards this end, the Interim DG was also mandated to work with the leadership and all stakeholders to rebrand (and if necessary, rename) the association to better reflect its charter as the umbrella association of animal health industry practitioners in Nigeria.

Dr Kolade is a graduate of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Ibadan with over 27 years of practice experience covering many aspects of the Nigerian agricultural value chains. He worked as Head of Training and Head of Corporate Communications at Animal Care Services Konsult, Ogere Remo. He also worked as COO and later Executive Director (Operations) at Zygosis Nigeria Limited, Lagos.

He anchors a weekly live radio programme titled: Agric Desk. He is an active member of various industry associations like the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association, and Poultry Association of Nigeria, among others. He has traveled widely across the country, conducting trainings for farmers and participating in diverse agricultural industry activities.‘