Boost for riverine women as Akpabio distributes fishing boats in Akwa Ibom

The Christmas season brought renewed hope to women in Akwa Ibom’s riverine communities as Senate President Godswill Akpabio distributed outboard engine fishing boats to women and cooperative societies in the Eket Senatorial District.

The empowerment initiative, carried out on Boxing Day at Akpabio’s country home in Ukana, Essien Udim Local Government Area, forms part of his constituency interventions aimed at strengthening local livelihoods in coastal communities where fishing remains the primary source of income.

Beneficiaries were drawn largely from riverine settlements across Akwa Ibom State, reflecting the economic realities of communities whose survival depends on access to functional fishing equipment and modern tools.

Speaking at the event, the wife of the Senate President, Dr. (Mrs) Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, commended her husband for prioritising women from riverine areas, noting that the gesture underscores his belief in inclusive leadership beyond senatorial boundaries.

“These women were chosen not because of politics, but because fishing is their lifeline,” she said, adding that her husband remains committed to uplifting vulnerable groups across the state.

In his address, Akpabio acknowledged the longstanding support of women in Akwa Ibom and described the intervention as a way of empowering them to expand their businesses rather than depend on handouts.

“I can never forget your prayers, your love and your support,” he told the beneficiaries, describing women as a stabilising force in the state’s political and social life.

Details of the intervention were provided by the Executive Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Victor Antai, who explained that each boat was fully equipped with fishing nets, refrigerators, fuel tanks and high-capacity outboard engines to enhance productivity and safety on the waterways.

According to him, the larger boats were fitted with twin 75-horsepower engines, while the smaller units carried 40-horsepower engines, ensuring suitability for different fishing needs.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mma Nkoyo Isong described the intervention as transformative, saying the boats would enable women to become economically self-reliant.

“Instead of giving us fish, you have empowered us to fish,” she said, pledging continued support for Akpabio and his political platform.

Only a few of the boats were displayed for symbolic presentation, while the names of individual beneficiaries and cooperative societies were announced during the ceremony.