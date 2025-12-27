C’River targets 20,000 direct beneficiaries to boost cocoa, rice production

Cross River State says it is targeting 20,000 direct and about 80,000 indirect beneficiaries under the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) programme, with 60 per cent of the opportunities reserved for youths.

The beneficiaries, primarily cocoa, rice and cassava farmers, will be trained and empowered on climate-smart agricultural techniques, improved production practices, and modern agribusiness skills.

The initiative is aimed at boosting productivity, strengthening resilience to climate change, and enhancing value addition across the cocoa value chain.

The Gender and Social Safeguard Officer, Dr. Gloria Onete-Ogban, disclosed this in Calabar at a one-day stakeholders’ sensitisation programme, organised by the Cross River State SAPZ.

She explained that the indirect beneficiaries would be engaged during the construction, processing, and installation phases of the project.

According to her, the programme adopts an inclusive approach, with the remaining opportunities shared equally between women and men to promote sustainable development.

The event brought together stakeholders from the state government, agribusiness and private sectors, development agencies, and farmer groups to align strategies aimed at boosting cocoa production and agricultural value chains in the state.

Welcoming the participants, the State Coordinator of the SAPZ programme, Victor Edet, described the initiative as a platform designed to address critical infrastructure gaps and stimulate business growth.

Edet said the programme would help resolve challenges such as inadequate power supply, which increases the cost of doing business, adding that the SAPZ is structured to create a conducive environment for agro-industrial development.

Also speaking, the State Chairman of the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria, Dr. Ramsey Ebamdeb, said the programme would rejuvenate old cocoa plantations, improve productivity, and create jobs through processing and value addition.

He explained that improved inputs and new cocoa varieties would replace ageing farms, while industrial hubs would enhance pricing and strengthen the cocoa value chain.

In his remarks, the President of the Calabar Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Kelly Ayamba, urged residents and investors to take advantage of the SAPZ programme, describing it as a major boost to the state’s economy. Ayamba assured that the chamber would sensitise its members and advocate for an enabling environment to support the successful implementation of the programme.