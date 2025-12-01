Dangote Fertiliser recognised for agric contributions 

Dangote Fertiliser Limited has clinched the top award for Agricultural Input at the just-concluded 17th National Agricultural Show in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the National Agricultural Foundation of Nigeria, Kabiru Ibrahim, said the Dangote Group is a major contributor to the development of agricultural input in Nigeria.

Ibrahim suggested that, having achieved notable success in the petroleum sector, the Dangote Group is well-positioned to redirect strategic investment into agriculture to advance national food security.

He added: “This year’s theme, Empowering Smallholder Farmers: Restoring Value, Ensuring Productivity, will ensure the attainment of food security in Nigeria, captures the essence of our collective aspiration to reposition smallholder farmers as the true backbone of Nigeria’s quest for food sufficiency.”

“Dangote Group has been our greatest ally from inception, and we have enjoyed tremendous and invaluable support from them such that without them, we would not be able to continue to hold the show efficiently.”

Speaking, the Acting National Coordinator of the National Agricultural Foundation of Nigeria, Aishatu Rufai, commended Dangote Fertiliser Limited for its significant investment and support for agriculture, describing its three million metric tonnes per year urea plant as a major game-changer in the sector.

In her response, the Senior Adviser to the President of the Dangote Group, Mrs Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman, said: “We are encouraged by this acknowledgement. It confirms that our work is making a real and measurable impact on farms and livelihoods across the country. We dedicate this award to our team, our partners, and the farmers who continue to trust and use our products.”