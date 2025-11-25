Livestock reforms gains will soon be seen, FG assures

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that ongoing partnerships and investments in the livestock sector are set to yield significant benefits in the near future.

Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, gave the assurance during the inauguration of the National Council on Livestock Development held yesterday in Yola, Adamawa State.

Maiha emphasised the ministry’s progress over the past year, stating, “We will see the physical manifestation of these engagements in a few months.”

He noted that multiple bilateral and private-sector collaborations have resulted in strong expressions of interest from companies looking to invest in key value chains, including dairy, beef, fodder, small ruminants, animal breeding, poultry, piggery, and animal identification.

He said that development partners are already supporting initiatives in dairy development, peacebuilding, and climate-smart livestock production.

“This offers real hope for pastoralists, farmers, and rural households who have long awaited stability, better incomes, safer grazing environments, and stronger animal health systems.

“When stakeholders collaborate, the livestock sector becomes a beacon of prosperity, a source of national pride, shared progress, peace, and food security for all Nigerians.”

A statement from the ministry’s Assistant Chief Information Officer, Ogochukwu Igboamalu, notes that the minister explained that the purpose of the Council is to coordinate national strategies, foster collaboration, attract investments, and reposition the livestock sector as a key driver of economic diversification, food security, and rural development.

He stated that the Ministry, established 16 months ago, aims to transform the livestock industry from a traditional and conflict-prone practice to a modern, sustainable, and economically thriving enterprise.

“The goal is to elevate the sector’s contribution to the economy from $32 billion to $74 billion by 2035, in line with the National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy (NL-GAS) and the National Livestock Master Plan.”

Adamawa State governor Ahmadu Fintiri, represented by Deputy Governor Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, remarked on the historical significance of livestock to the state’s economy.

He appealed for financial support to expand the state’s pilot ranch project, which is part of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

Special Adviser to the President on Livestock Reforms, Prof. Attahiru Jega, stressed the importance of converting conflict drivers into economic opportunities. He proposed reorganising farmer-pastoralist corridors into structured fodder production hubs that engage youth farmers and herders.