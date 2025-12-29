‘Nigeria best positioned to meet demand for cocoa’

Compared to other countries, Nigeria is best placed to meet global demand for cocoa considering its fertile land, favourable climate and relatively steady rainfall, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, GestPoint Nigeria Limited, Dr. Ebenezer Akinrinade, has said.

Speaking at the unveiling of a 200-acre Cocoa RepubliQ, a new agriculture estate in Shapala Village, Obafemi Owode Council of Ogun State, designated for agricultural use, particularly cocoa cultivation, he disclosed that the scheme was driven by economic foresight and national necessity.

He added that through its subsidiary, GestPoint Agro-Allied Limited, prospective investors could invest a minimum of N3 million and reap in multiple folds.



Akinrinade explained that the agriculture estate is tailored for Nigerians in the Diaspora seeking dollar-hedged, export-driven assets; agriculture enthusiasts seeking structured participation; remote workers and professionals seeking passive income; and high-net-worth Individuals seeking asset diversification and capital preservation.



He said Cocoa RepubliQ was created to bridge the gap connecting capital with professional farm management to deliver sustainable income and national impact.



With Nigeria’s population projected to reach over 400 million by 2050, he pointed out that investment in the agriculture estate development implied massive future demand for food, agricultural exports, and foreign exchange.



He projected a yearly revenue range of N5m to N8m for investors, depending on the number of acres owned, yield performance, global cocoa prices and export market conditions. The revenue outlook, he said, is supported by strong global cocoa demand and Nigeria’s position as a top cocoa exporter.



“Nigeria is uniquely positioned to meet this demand owing to fertile agricultural land, steady rainfall, favourable climate and strong global demand for cocoa,” he said.



However, he pointed out that many individuals who wish to invest in agriculture lack the technical expertise, time for daily farm management and seek trustworthy, structured platforms to deploy capital. He stressed that Cocoa RepubliQ was created to bridge the gaps by connecting capital with professional farm management to deliver sustainable income and national impact.



Akinrinade explained further that the farm would be professionally managed by the company’s in-house cocoa farm experts, “each with over 13 years of hands-on experience in cocoa cultivation, plantation management, harvesting, and export readiness.



“We are planting 400 seedlings of cocoa on one acre of land. We have some experts who are supposed to nurture them for the next three years. The land is protected for farming activities and can sustain agricultural operations for over 20 years. Cocoa trees fruit for 25 to 30 years, aligning with the project’s long-term horizon.

“At the end of the cocoa production lifecycle and subject to regional development and regulatory approvals, investors may collectively decide to replant cocoa for another cycle, or reclassify the land for residential or alternative use, depending on prevailing development dynamics. This provides both agricultural income security and future land-use optionality,” he said.