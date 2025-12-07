WACOT empowers cocoa farmers with N158m

A food and agro-allied company in Nigeria, WACOT Limited, says it has disbursed over N158m in Sustainability Differential Payments (SDP) to 2,062 cocoa farmers in Osun State, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to rewarding sustainable agricultural practices.

The company, in a statement, said the “Rewarding Commitment: Cocoa Premium and Farmer Appreciation Event,” held at the St. Mary Primary School, Ile-Ife, also recognised 57 exceptional farmers with an additional N5.8m for their outstanding contributions.

The event highlighted TGI Group’s integrated approach to transforming cocoa farming into a more sustainable, traceable, and profitable enterprise for rural communities.

The SDP is a monetary reward designed to incentivise and reward farmers who adhere to verifiable sustainability criteria, including good agricultural practices, traceability, and environmental safeguards.

In her address, the Head of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability at TGI Group Yosola Onanuga, extended gratitude to the farmers, stating, “you are very important to us, and we’re happy to be doing this farmer reward ceremony. Thank you for your commitment and consistency in making sure that your cocoa is of the quality that we want. We’re here to support you and to extend our gratitude to your commitment to this cocoa family.”

The initiative underscores TGI Group’s core mission of empowering communities through financial inclusion and technology. By leveraging digital payment platforms, the programme ensures transparency, security, and efficiency, bringing unbanked and underbanked farmers into the formal financial ecosystem.

This approach not only guarantees that farmers receive their premiums directly and promptly but also provides them with the tools to manage their finances securely.

The event, which featured active participation from cooperative leaders and WACOT field officers, served as a platform to strengthen trust and highlight the tangible benefits of sustainable farming.

It also featured heartfelt testimonials from beneficiary farmers who highlighted the transformative impact of WACOT’s agricultural support programmes.

A cocoa farmer, Olaosun Rebecca, said: “Since the arrival of WACOT Limited and their involvement in our cocoa planting process, they have helped us tremendously. They provided us with medicine and the cocoa plantation has been yielding great harvests. May God continue to bless WACOT.”

Another beneficiary, Mr. Chukwuma Agha, added: “We have benefited greatly from WACOT Limited. They taught us how to implement climate-smart agricultural practices for our plants. The results have been remarkable. We appreciate their support and may God bless the company for their contributions.”

The company reaffirms its commitment to expanding the efforts, with plans to deepen farmer training, scale up digital payment adoption, and continue its recognition programmes to foster long-term sustainability in the cocoa value chain.