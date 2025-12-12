Yobe monarch gives solutions to end farmers-herders clashes

The Emir of Jajjere, Alhaji Hamza Ibn Buba Mashio, has advocated for the enrolment of out-of-school children, agricultural and livestock policy reforms to end farmers/herders clashes in Yobe.

According to the monarch, the incessant clashes that has continued to claim dozens of people’s lives are over pastures and water points along the demarcated cattle routes.

Mashio stated this while addressing the Fulani communities’ leaders at Babbangida of Tarmuwa Local Council of the state.

The monarch, who equally serves as the Grand Patron of the Tabital Pulaaku International (TPKI) organisation said: “The unity of farmers and our herders is strategically hinged on peace, education and the agricultural policy reforms for socio-economic prosperity of the Jajjere chiefdom,” as well as the border communities with Niger Republic.

Highlighting the significance of a peaceful co-existence between the herders and farmers, he stated, “For us to prosper in our respective communities of emirate, we must live in harmony with the farmers in preventing conflicts over pastuters and water points by what the monarch described as, supporting government initiatives designed for sustainable peace and development of the affected communities.

Mashio attributed the perennial clashes and killings to contiguous encroachment of cattle routes by farmers, and the disrespect of some herders. He, therefore, urged the farmers and herders to engage in dialogue and understanding over grazing areas and the cattle routes in the state.

“This will permanently bring an end to the killings of both farmers and pastoralists over pastures and water points along the Kumadugu/Yobe River and the Chad Basin,” declared Mashio.

He also called on parents and community leaders to guide and warn their children and wards against drug abuse, and other criminal activities, including the rearing of cattle, sheep and goats on farmlands and orchards.