Air Peace expands fleet with 3rd Embraer 190

Air Peace has taken delivery of its third Embraer 190-100AR aircraft in five months, in the continuation of its strategic fleet expansion within Nigeria’s dynamic aviation landscape.

A statement by the Spokesperson, Efe Osifo-Whiskey, said that the addition would enable the airline to reinforce its operational capacity to meet the heightened travel demand of the festive season and beyond.

The aircraft with the registration number 5N-CFM touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Tuesday at 3:13 p.m., the statement said.

It is configured as a 99-seater cabin with 11 business class seats and 88 economy class seats, offering passengers a refined balance of comfort, efficiency and reliability.

Osifo-Whiskey said that the Embraer 190 AR boasts fuel-efficient engines with reduced carbon emissions, making it one of the more environmentally responsible aircraft in its class.

“We are delighted to welcome this advanced aircraft into our ever-expanding fleet. The Embraer 190 AR is a modern, efficient, and passenger-friendly aircraft that aligns perfectly with our operational goals.

“Our focus remains clear, easing the burden of air travel across Nigeria, Africa, and beyond, while offering seamless connectivity and bespoke services that meet the expectations of today’s traveller,” he said.

He noted that the new addition would play a critical role in supporting additional flight frequencies across key domestic and regional routes during the festive season, ensuring improved schedule reliability, enhanced connectivity and reduced pressure on high-traffic corridors.

He stated that for the travelling public, the arrival of the aircraft translates to more seat availability, increased flexibility and improved travel experience, particularly at a time when family reunions, business travel and tourism activities peak nationwide.

He added that this also reflected Air Peace’s broader commitment to deploying right-sized aircraft that efficiently serve both high-density and underserved routes without compromising service quality.