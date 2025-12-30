Air Peace silent on passengers abandoned in Barbados

Air Peace allegedly abandoned its Kingston, Jamaica-bound passengers in Barbados, a situation that led to their deportation. A report monitored by The Guardian claimed that one of the affected passengers (names withheld) alleged that he and some passengers had bought Air Peace tickets for a Lagos-Kingston, Jamaica flight but were shocked to learn only at the airport that the airline would no longer be flying to Jamaica, but to Barbados.

The flight departed Lagos on December 21, 2025. However, attempt to get Air Peace’s response on the allegation was not successful as its image maker, Efe Osifo-Whiskey, promised to respond to The Guardian’s enquiries “soon.”

But at the time of filing this report, he had yet to do so. Also, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Industry (NCAA), said it was yet to be contacted by any of the affected passengers on the issue.

The affected passengers claimed the sudden diversion to Barbados was announced at the check-in counter without prior notice, with refunds denied, while those who protested were pressured to board the aircraft or risk losing their money, but with assurances from the airline that the final destination was Kingston.

However, on getting to Barbados, the passengers alleged that they were abandoned at the airport and later detained and deported by the Barbados immigration at the airport.

The passengers claimed that they had booked the flight after Air Peace publicly advertised the Lagos–Kingston route on its social media platforms and website.

When contacted, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection (NCAA), Michael Achimugu, said no passenger had reported “any such case to the NCAA. I just saw it on social media.” He, however, stated that he had directed the agency’s Consumer Protection Officers (CPOs) in Lagos to investigate the matter and provide an appropriate response.