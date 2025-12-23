ALPi group debuts in Angola

Africa Law Practice International Group (ALPi Group), Africa’s Pan-African corporate and commercial law firms, has opened a new office in Luanda, Angola, marking its first entry into a Lusophone African jurisdiction.

A statement by the firm said that ALPi Angola was established from the ground up in partnership with leading Angolan lawyers.

The launch, the company said, represents a significant milestone in ALPi Group’s continental expansion, following its strong footprint across Anglophone Africa and its successful entry into the OHADA Francophone zone.

The statement hinted that ALPi Angola would operate as a full-service corporate and commercial law firm, offering general legal services with a strong focus on cross-border trade, market entry advisory, international transactions, banking and finance and oil and gas, among others.

It said that legal practice in Angola would be undertaken by lawyers duly registered with the Ordem dos Advogados de Angola, in full compliance with local professional regulations, supported by a wealth of consultants and experts from across the Group.

Commenting on the launch, Olasupo Shasore, Chairman of ALPi Group and Co-Chairman of the Commonwealth Legal Network, said its entry into Angola was both deliberate and strategic.

According to him, this reflected ALPi Group’s long-term vision of building a truly Pan-African legal platform that mirrors Africa’s linguistic, legal and commercial diversity.

“Angola is central to Africa’s energy, infrastructure and trade future, and establishing a strong, locally grounded practice here enables us to better support cross-border investment, regional integration and Africa’s evolving role in the global economy,” he added.

Also commenting, Ms Nana Hackman, Managing Partner of Africa Legal Associates (ALPi Ghana), stated its expansion into Lusophone Africa completed an important chapter in our continental strategy.

“Having built deep capacity across Anglophone Africa and the OHADA Francophone zone, Angola positions us at the intersection of Southern Africa, Lusophone markets and global trade routes.

“This office strengthens our ability to advise investors, governments and institutions operating across Africa under the AfCFTA and within the wider Commonwealth and Global South.”

Hackman is also a member of the Global Advisory Council of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council.

Welcoming ALPi’s entry into Angola, Mr. Mário Gomes, of Grupo Simples, one of Angola’s leading indigenous oil and gas services companies, said the company was delighted to be a client of ALPi Angola.

Gomes explained that working with the firm in just a few weeks had opened the group of companies to opportunities in Angola and across the continent.

He added: “What has impressed us most is the depth and breadth of expertise within the ALPi Group. Their strategic entry into Angola will help Angolan companies expand their intra-African trade, while their strong presence and long experience in Anglophone Africa is a major advantage for foreign companies seeking to do business in Angola and also neighbouring countries.”

With the launch of ALPi Angola, the Group now operates in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Namibia, Mauritius and Angola, with a representative office in Guyana (ALA Strategic Consult Ltd), further strengthening its position as a truly Pan-African legal services platform.