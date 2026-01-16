Ethiopian Airlines commences work on new airport

Ethiopian Airlines Group has commenced the construction of Bishoftu International Airport.

The official groundbreaking of the new airport was held earlier in the week with prominent figures in attendance.

Some of the prominent persons that attended were the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr Abiy Ahmed; the country’s ministers; high-level government officials; industry leaders; stakeholders; and the airline executives.

According to the statement, Ethiopian also unveiled the airport’s design and highlighted the successful completion of the resettlement and livelihood restoration project for the affected communities of the project area.

Ahmed, alongside high-level government officials and Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mr Mesfin Tasew, placed the plaque marking the official commencement of the construction.

In his comment, Tasew expressed delight with the project, describing it as a proud moment for Ethiopian Airlines and for all of Africa.

Tasew emphasised that the airline was embarking on a new chapter with the groundbreaking of Bishoftu International Airport that would redefine the continent’s aviation ecosystem.

He added: “As we celebrate 80 years of service, this project stands as yet another milestone, underscoring our commitment to shaping the future of the African air transport industry, while supporting the growing demand for our passenger and cargo services.

“Bishoftu International Airport is a major step towards addressing the infrastructural gap in Africa and a key player in implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and at Ethiopian, we are committed to realising the completion of this project.”

In his remarks, Ahmed described the day as a milestone in Ethiopia’s journey toward modernisation and prosperity.

He noted that Ethiopian Airlines was a source of national pride, not because it had been free of challenges, but because of its resilience, ability to overcome obstacles, and its role as a trailblazer for Africa.

He emphasised that the airline’s greatest strength lies in its strong corporate culture, built on: Giving priority to safety and security, leadership driven by creativity and hard work, a workforce of over 26,000 employees who believe in the airline as their flag carrier and honour what it represents, and a continuous commitment to learning and capacity building.

Bishoftu International Airport stands as a defining project for both Ethiopian and African aviation, facilitating trade, tourism, and people-to-people interactions within Africa and beyond.

Phase One of the project is expected to be completed by 2030 and will accommodate 60 million passengers yearly. When fully completed, it will have the capacity to handle 110 million passengers.