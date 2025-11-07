United Nigeria Airlines appoints Ben-Obi to board of directors

United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) has appointed Mrs Chiaka Ben-Obi as a Director on its Board, effective November 1, 2025. A statement by the spokesman of UNA, Chibuike Uloka, said that the appointment of Ben—Obi aligned with the airline’s ongoing effort at strengthening corporate governance, deepening strategic leadership capacity and supporting its expansion programme.

The statement hinted that Mrs Ben-Obi is an accomplished corporate executive with over 30 years of cross-sector professional experience, including more than 20 years in senior and executive leadership roles.

The statement said: “In our continued efforts to strengthen our corporate governance structure and broaden the membership of our board in line with our strategic expansion programme, we are pleased to welcome Mrs Chiaka Ben-Obi to the board of United Nigeria Airlines.

“Her breadth of experience, leadership depth, and strong record in driving transformation make her a valuable addition to the UNA leadership. We look forward to the strategic insight she will bring to the organisation as we continue to expand and evolve.”

In accepting the appointment, Ben-Obi expressed the honour of joining the board of United Nigeria Airlines. She hoped to collaborate with the board and management of the airline in order to contribute to the continued growth, operational excellence, and strategic vision of the airline.

“United Nigeria Airlines has a clear mission of ‘Flying to Unite,’ and I am committed to supporting the achievement of its objectives and delivering lasting value,” she said.

Ben-Obi is currently the Managing Partner of Proven Performance Limited, and previously served as the Coordinating Director, Digital and Innovation Support Group, at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), where she led the digital transformation agenda of the agency.

The statement emphasised that Ben-Obi is recognised for her contribution to women’s leadership advocacy and technology advancement. She has been honoured with several professional awards, including ‘Corporate Woman of Excellence,’ ‘SheLeadsTech,’ and ‘Technology & Innovation Personality of the Year in Public Service.’