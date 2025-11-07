Beta Glass invests N85m in communities, drives N1.1tr economic impact

Manufacturer of glass packaging solutions in West and Central Africa, Beta Glass Plc, has reaffirmed its role in Nigeria’s economic and social development, following the release of a new Socio-Economic Impact Assessment Report conducted by Deloitte.

The report, which covered the period 2015 to 2024, highlighted the company’s far-reaching contributions to economic growth, job creation, tax revenue, and community development, underscoring its position as one of Nigeria’s key industrial players.

According to the assessment, Beta Glass invested N85 million in community development projects between 2019 and 2024, focusing on healthcare, education, and infrastructure improvements. The company also made significant strides in sustainability, deploying a solar power plant at its Agbara facility to cut energy costs and carbon emissions, while incorporating up to 50 per cent recycled glass in its production process.

It noted that in 2024 alone, the company generated a total economic impact of N324.7 billion in gross output, directly contributing nearly one per cent to Nigeria’s manufacturing sector and 14 per cent to the non-metallic products sub-sector.

The company added that over the past decade, its operations have injected N1.1 trillion into the Nigerian economy, demonstrating the company’s vital role in driving local industrial growth.

In the report, the company supported over 4,000 full-time jobs in 2024, spanning direct, indirect, and induced employment, thereby bolstering local livelihoods and skills development. With more than 1,490 employees across its Delta and Ogun State plants, 98 per cent of Guinea plant staff locally sourced, Beta Glass continues to strengthen local empowerment and workforce development.

“Between 2015 and 2024, the glassmaker contributed a total of N64.7 billion in taxes to the Nigerian government. This includes N20 billion in corporate income tax, N2.9 billion in PAYE, and N41.8 billion in Value Added Tax (VAT), all vital resources for public service delivery and infrastructure financing,” the report stated.

The report also detailed Beta Glass’ regional economic footprint. Its Guinea Plant in Ogun State generated N223.4 billion in total impact in 2024, representing 3.1 per cent of the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), while its Delta State plant contributed N101.35 billion, accounting for about two per cent of Delta’s GDP.

Commenting on the report, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Beta Glass, Alexander Gendis, said the findings reaffirm the company’s long-term commitment to Nigeria’s growth.