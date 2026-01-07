‘Branding key to building global consumer trust’

The Founder of BNM BrandHouse, Adebimpe Mohammed, has underscored the importance of branding in shaping consumer trust globally.

As businesses expand across borders and digital platforms, Mohammed said brand consistency is no longer optional for companies operating in competitive global markets but a critical advantage that influences perception, loyalty and long-term relevance.

In a statement on Tuesday, she noted that strong and well-managed brands are increasingly becoming decisive factors in how consumers perceive and engage with businesses. She explained that in an era where consumers are exposed to countless brands daily, those that present a clear, reliable and recognisable identity are more likely to stand out and earn confidence across different markets.

According to her, maintaining consistent visuals, messaging and customer experience across all touchpoints helps reduce uncertainty, strengthens credibility and fosters familiarity among audiences.

She added that brands that prioritise consistency are better positioned to build lasting relationships with customers and sustain growth in an increasingly crowded global marketplace.

Related News

“Consistency is what tells a customer anywhere in the world that a brand can be trusted,” Adebimpe said. “Whether your audience is in London, Lagos, Dubai or Toronto, familiarity builds confidence.”

Recent global branding benchmark studies indicate that brands with consistent identity systems and messaging tend to outperform competitors in customer loyalty and brand perception. Analysts note that consistency across touchpoints—visual identity, tone of voice and customer experience—reinforces credibility and reduces consumer uncertainty.

Drawing from experience working with clients across multiple regions, she emphasized the importance of building unified brand systems that adapt across cultures without losing clarity, adding that consistency should not be mistaken for repetition.

“Consistency is alignment,” she said. “Your visuals, messaging, behaviour and customer experience must all communicate the same promise. That alignment is what allows brands to scale globally without losing trust.”